¡Las mejores imágenes del inicio del Ritual NFL!

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 8: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The play resulted in a 23 yard touchdown to Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)