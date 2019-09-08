¡Las mejores imágenes del inicio del Ritual NFL!

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Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans sacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: The Los Angeles Rams line up for kick off against the Carolina Panthers in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Outside linebacker Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthersin the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K. C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
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Rob Carr/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins jumps over Andrew Sendejo #42 and Ronald Darby #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles to score a first quarter touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Cairo Santos #7 of the Tennessee Titans kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Willie Snead #83 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after Dontrell Hilliard #25 scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 08: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch over Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins runs for a second quarter touchdown after catching a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars completes a reception against cornerback Kendall Fuller #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced before their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams rolls out against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kansas City Chiefs fans prepare for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: The Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 8: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The play resulted in a 23 yard touchdown to Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: A likeness of a Jaguar holds a “K. C. Wolf” Kansas City Chiefs mascot in it’s mouth prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Fans pose for a photo prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kansas City Chiefs fans pose for a photo prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cleveland Browns fans gather to watch warm ups before the start of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 08: A Minnesota Vikings fan on the sidelines before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 08: A Minnesota Vikings fan on the sidelines before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans sacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: The Los Angeles Rams line up for kick off against the Carolina Panthers in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Outside linebacker Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthersin the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K. C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
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Rob Carr/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins jumps over Andrew Sendejo #42 and Ronald Darby #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles to score a first quarter touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Cairo Santos #7 of the Tennessee Titans kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Willie Snead #83 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after Dontrell Hilliard #25 scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 08: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch over Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins runs for a second quarter touchdown after catching a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars completes a reception against cornerback Kendall Fuller #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced before their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images | CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams rolls out against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kansas City Chiefs fans prepare for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: The Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 8: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The play resulted in a 23 yard touchdown to Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: A likeness of a Jaguar holds a “K. C. Wolf” Kansas City Chiefs mascot in it’s mouth prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Fans pose for a photo prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kansas City Chiefs fans pose for a photo prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images | CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cleveland Browns fans gather to watch warm ups before the start of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 08: A Minnesota Vikings fan on the sidelines before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 08: A Minnesota Vikings fan on the sidelines before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)