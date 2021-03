Canadá respeta a México aunque buscan arrebatar el boleto a Tokio 2020

Mauro Biello on what it will take for #CanM23 to break down the Mexico backline, and clinically finish despite fewer potential chances at goal 🍁



⚽ 🇨🇦 vs. 🇲🇽

⏰ 9pm ET / 6pm PT

📺 https://t.co/hishXeHsKB pic.twitter.com/Wb6Pzapth3