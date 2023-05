Arte maya llega al Museo de Arte Kimbell, de Fort Worth, Texas en Estados Unidos

Tickets are now on sale for “Lives of the Gods: Divinity in Maya Art”! 🐆🌽🌞💧



Opening May 7, this exhibition of nearly 100 rarely seen masterpieces and recent discoveries will depict episodes in the life cycle of the gods.



Buy tickets and learn more: https://t.co/MDynK8iqOr pic.twitter.com/SEpQ4lrIOL