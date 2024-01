Deslave en China provoca ocho muertos y 47 desaparecidos

❗🪨🇨🇳 - Dozens Missing, Feared Dead After Landslide in China.



As Yunnan province froze, the disaster struck early Monday morning, with CCTV reporting at least 47 people missing.



An eyewitness told the media how the mountain crumpled, taking with it over 20 homes.



An… pic.twitter.com/AwYiIUouCT