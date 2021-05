¿Cómo funcionará el Certificado Digital COVID de la UE?

The EU Digital COVID Certificate is well on track to be ready end of June, as promised to European citizens.



The Certificate is:

🤲 free of charge

🔒 secure

👫 accessible to all

📝📱 in paper/digital format



