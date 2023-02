Corazón gigante en San Valentín: homenaje a víctimas de Parkland

17 portraits- beautiful and smiling- of 17 people murdered on

Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. in #Parkland. A mass shooting that today officially marks 5 years ago.



A ceremony for these sons, daughters, brothers, sisters will be held at 5:30 pm. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/ESa3CXb5dU