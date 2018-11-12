PIB Turístico registra alza en segundo trimestre del año: INEGI
Con datos desestacionalizados, el PIB Turístico creció 1.8 por ciento durante el primer trimestre del año.
Ciudad de México.- Durante el segundo trimestre del año, el Indicador Trimestral del PIB Turístico creció 1.8 por ciento y el Consumo Turístico Interior se incrementó 1.1 por ciento en términos reales frente al trimestre inmediato anterior, así lo informó El Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI).
Mediante un comunicado el Inegi detalló que en su comparación anual, el Indicador Trimestral del PIB Turístico aumentó 2.2 por ciento y el del Consumo Turístico Interior avanzó 2.5 por ciento en el periodo de referencia.