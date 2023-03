Prevén aumento en la demanda de petróleo de China: OPEP

World oil demand growth forecast remains unchanged at 2.3 mb/d, with the OECD Americas & OECD Europe revised slightly lower, while China is revised higher, with jet/kerosene and gasoline leading demand growth The OECD is expected to grow by 0.2 mb/d and the non-OECD by 2.1 mb/d. pic.twitter.com/NXl9etQygg