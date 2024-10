Venezuela: La crisis desborda las cárceles con un récord de presos políticos

On behalf of the global liberal family, we congratulate @MariaCorinaYA & @EdmundoGU from @VenteVenezuela (LI member party) on winning the 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought!



This recognition by the @Europarl_EN underscores their unwavering fight for democracy in 🇻🇪. pic.twitter.com/e3lm9ubX7p