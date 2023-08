VIDEO: Coche cae al lago con una adolescente adentro y arrastra a su padre

#WATCH |



Picnickers Youth Of Bharat saved a father-daughter from drowning after a car fell into Lodhia Kund waterfall near Indore, #MadhyaPradesh



#Pappu #Chandrayaan3 #ElvishArmy𓃵 Raghav Chadha LAYOVER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/I5Galqo9pL