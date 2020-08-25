FOTOS: La última noche de TOP 3 llegó a su fin, los coaches eligieron a sus tres mejores voces para enfrentarse a la Semifinal de La Voz.

                                      ver fotos
                                      • LAVOZ_1.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_2.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_3.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_4.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_5.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_6.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_7.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_8.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_9.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_10.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_11.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_12.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_13.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_14.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_15.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_16.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_17.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_18.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_19.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_20.jpg
                                        La Voz.
                                      • LAVOZ_21.jpg
                                        La Voz.

                                      Más Galerías
                                      Ver más

                                      Next Page

                                      FOTOS: La última noche de TOP 3 llegó a su fin, los coaches eligieron a sus tres mejores voces para enfrentarse a la Semifinal de La Voz.

                                      FOTOS: La última noche de TOP 3 llegó a su fin, los coaches eligieron a sus tres mejores voces para enfrentarse a la Semifinal de La Voz.
                                      Los Top 3 llegaron a su fin, nuestros coaches están listos para la Semifinal de La Voz.
                                      24 agosto, 2020
                                      La Voz

                                      Compartir

                                      TV AZTECA | PROGRAMAS
                                      Ver más