                      “Warrior” llegó con las tribus y reveló fuerte noticia en Survivor.

                      “Warrior” llegó con las tribus y pidió que votaran para elegir a dos sobrevivientes que no quieran en la tribu. Cuchao, Kenta, Julián y Santi fueron elegidos.

                      03 agosto 2022
                      Survivor
                      Compartir

                      “Warrior” llegó con las tribus y pidió que votaran para elegir a dos sobrevivientes que no quieran en la tribu. Cuchao, Kenta, Julián y Santi fueron elegidos. Nahomi rompió en llanto ante la difícil decisión y “Warrior” le pide que mantenga la calma.

                      ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca UNO en Google News!
                      TV AZTECA | PROGRAMAS
                      Ver más