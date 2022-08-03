“Warrior” llegó con las tribus y reveló fuerte noticia en Survivor. “Warrior” llegó con las tribus y pidió que votaran para elegir a dos sobrevivientes que no quieran en la tribu. Cuchao, Kenta, Julián y Santi fueron elegidos. 03 agosto 2022Survivor Compartir Facebook Tweet WhatsApp CopyLink Copiar enlace “Warrior” llegó con las tribus y pidió que votaran para elegir a dos sobrevivientes que no quieran en la tribu. Cuchao, Kenta, Julián y Santi fueron elegidos. Nahomi rompió en llanto ante la difícil decisión y “Warrior” le pide que mantenga la calma. ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca UNO en Google News! Galerías y Notas Azteca UNO Survivor México: Catalina regresa para liderar la tribu Los Otros. Azteca Uno Espectáculos FOTOS | Impactante concejo tribal extraordinario en Survivor México. Survivor Survivor México: Viridiana declara su amor abiertamente a Yusef. Azteca Uno Espectáculos Amber Heard da golpe a Johnny Depp revelando que padece disfunción eréctil. Venga La Alegría Ellos son los famosos que más han contaminado al mundo en este 2022. Venga La Alegría Las FOTOS que demuestran la gran amistad de Kristal Silva y Cynthia Rodríguez. Venga La Alegría Ver más