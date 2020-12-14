FOTOS | Cholitas bolivianas regresan al ring con trajes tradicionales

ver fotos
Un traje completo de cholita llega a costar hasta 6 mil 800 pesos, mismo que mueve millones de euros al interior de la industria de la moda. El concurso Miss Cholita es una alternativa a Miss Bolivia para romper con los estereotipos de género.Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Gloria, Silvana “La Poderosa y Simplemente María”, Verónica, Barbara Quisbert y Susana “La Bonita” son algunas de las cholitas que regresaron al ring luego de las restricciones por Covid-19.Cholitas wrestlers pose at their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. Picture taken December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
El tradicional traje de las cholitas de origen español del siglo XVIII fue adoptado por las mestizas indígenas al buscar sobrevivir o ascender socialmente a la cultura de España.Barbara Quisbert and Susana La Bonita, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
A lo largo de su historia han sido discriminadas por la élite blanca de Bolivia.Barbara Quisbert, a cholita wrestler, reacts during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
A la fecha son una parte fundamente de la economía y el comercio de Bolivia, incluso han llegado a ocupar puestos públicos en un país donde la violencia de género registra altos índices.Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Algunas mujeres que usan polleras, falda externa de su traje tradicional, han sido discriminadas como ocurrió con Lidia Katari, esposa del exvicepresidente aimara Víctor Hugo Cárdenas. Pero se mantiene como un símbolo de las batallas por la identidad nacionalSilvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, reacts after winning a fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. Picture taken December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
En 2019 las cholitas escaladoras de Bolivia llegaron a la cima del Aconcagua y demostraron que la mujer indígena puede llegar a donde quiera con su vestimenta.Susana La Bonita, a cholita wrestler, fixes her hair before their fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. Picture taken December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
FOTOS | Cholitas bolivianas regresan al ring con trajes tradicionales
A las afueras de El Alto en La Paz, Bolivia, las cholitas regresaron al ring luego de las restricciones por la pandemia de Covid-19