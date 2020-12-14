FOTOS | Cholitas bolivianas regresan al ring con trajes tradicionales

Algunas mujeres que usan polleras, falda externa de su traje tradicional, han sido discriminadas como ocurrió con Lidia Katari, esposa del exvicepresidente aimara Víctor Hugo Cárdenas. Pero se mantiene como un símbolo de las batallas por la identidad nacional

Cholitas wrestlers rest on the floor at the end of a fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado