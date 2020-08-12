FOTOS: Una noche llena de grandes interpretaciones. El escenario de La Voz se llenó de talento y recibió las mejores voces.

                                    • LAVOZ_1.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_2.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_3.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_4.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_5.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_6.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_7.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_8.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_9.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_10.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_11.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_12.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_13.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_14.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_15.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_16.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_17.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_18.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_19.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_20.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_21.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_22.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_23.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_24.jpg
                                      La Voz.
                                    • LAVOZ_25.jpg
                                      La Voz.

                                    Más Galerías
                                    Ver más

                                    Next Page

                                    FOTOS: Una noche llena de grandes interpretaciones. El escenario de La Voz se llenó de talento y recibió las mejores voces.

                                    FOTOS: Una noche llena de grandes interpretaciones. El escenario de La Voz se llenó de talento y recibió las mejores voces.
                                    Los participantes entregan todo su talento en el escenario.
                                    11 agosto, 2020
                                    La Voz

                                    Share

                                    TV AZTECA | PROGRAMAS
                                    Ver más