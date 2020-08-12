-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
-
La Voz.
FOTOS: Una noche llena de grandes interpretaciones. El escenario de La Voz se llenó de talento y recibió las mejores voces.
FOTOS: Una noche llena de grandes interpretaciones. El escenario de La Voz se llenó de talento y recibió las mejores voces.
Los participantes entregan todo su talento en el escenario.