            Grammys 2024 en vivo: Lista completa de ganadores a los premios en cada categoría

            ¡No te los pierdas! Los Grammys 2024 premiarán lo mejor de la música en el mundo, ¿quiénes son los ganadores de este año? Sigue aquí la ceremonia en vivo.

            Escrito por: Pilar Espinoza
            ¡La noche está por comenzar! Conoce a los ganadores de los Grammys 2024
            ¡Llegó el gran día! Este domingo 4 de febrero se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los Grammys 2024, la ceremonia de premios musicales que reconoce las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año, de acuerdo con los miembros de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, ¿quiénes serán los afortunados? Sigue aquí la premiación en vivo.

            ¿A qué hora empiezan los Premios Grammy 2024 en vivo?

            La sede de la 66.ª edición de los Premios Grammy será el Crypto.com Arena, conocida anteriormente como Staples Center, en Los Ángeles, California. El gran evento comienza en punto de las 19:00 horas (Tiempo de México).

            ¿Quiénes cantarán en los Grammys 2024 hoy?

            ¿Qué tal pinta la noche? La ceremonia de los Grammys 2024 tiene confirmada las actuaciones estelares de Olivia Rodrigo y Billie Eilish, quienes cuentan con seis nominaciones respectivamente.

            Aunque también tendremos grandes sorpresas como la aparición de SZA, quien es la máxima nominada en ocho categorías. Otras figuras ya confirmadas son Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Billy Joel y Luke Combs, además de la banda U2.

            Olivia Rodrigo estará en el escenario de los Grammys 2024, ¿será ganadora?
            Lista completa de ganadores de los Grammys 2024

            GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

            • “Worship”, Jon Batiste
            • “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
            • “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
            • “What Was I Made For?” (De la película ‘Barbie’), Billie Eilish
            • “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét
            • “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
            • “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
            • “Kill Bill”, SZA

            ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

            • “World Music Radio”, Jon Batiste
            • “The record”, Boygenius
            • “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
            • “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
            • “The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
            • “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
            • “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
            • “SOS”, SZA

            CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

            • “A&W” (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
            • “Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
            • “Butterfly” (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
            • “Dance The Night” (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
            • “Flowers” (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
            • “Kill Bill” (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
            • “Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
            • “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell

            MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

            • Gracie Abrams
            • Fred again…
            • Ice Spice
            • Jelly Roll
            • Coco Jones
            • Noah Kahan
            • Victoria Monét
            • The War And Treaty

            PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

            • Jack Antonoff
            • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
            • Hit-Boy

            COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

            • Edgar Barrera
            • Jessie Jo Dillon
            • Shane McAnally
            • Theron Thomas
            • Justin Tranter

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO

            • “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
            • “Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
            • “What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish
            • “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
            • “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP

            • “Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
            • “Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
            • “Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth y Billie Eilish
            • “Karma”, Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
            • “Ghost In The Machine”, SZA y Phoebe Bridgers

            MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP

            • “Chemistry”, Kelly Clarkson
            • “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
            • “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
            • “- (Subtract)”, Ed Sheeran
            • “Midnights”, Taylor Swift

            MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

            • “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”, Aphex Twin
            • “Loading”, James Blake
            • “Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure
            • “Strong”, Romy & Fred again…
            • “Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again… y Flowdan

            MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE

            • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
            • “Miracle”, Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
            • “Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue
            • “One In A Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
            • “Rush”, Troye Sivan

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO

            • “Playing Robots Into Heaven”, James Blake
            • “For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers
            • “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)”, Fred again…
            • “Kx5”, Kx5
            • “Quest For Fire”, Skrillex

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

            • “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys
            • “More Than A Love Song”, Black Pumas
            • “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
            • “Rescued”, Foo Fighters
            • “Lux Æterna”, Metallica

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL

            • “Bad Man”, Disturbed
            • “Phantom Of The Opera”, Ghost
            • “72 Seasons”, Metallica
            • “Hive Mind”, Slipknot
            • “Jaded”, Spiritbox

            MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

            • “Angry”, The Rolling Stones
            • “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo
            • “Emotion Sickness”, Queens Of The Stone Age
            • “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
            • “Rescued”, Foo Fighters

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

            • “But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters
            • “Starcatcher”, Greta Van Fleet
            • “72 Seasons”, Metallica
            • “This Is Why”, Paramore
            • “In Times New Roman…”, Queens Of The Stone Age

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

            • “Belinda Says”, Alvvays
            • “Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys
            • “Cool About It”, boygenius
            • “A&W”, Lana Del Rey
            • “This Is Why”, Paramore

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

            • “The Car”, Arctic Monkeys
            • “The Record”, Boygenius
            • “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
            • “Cracker Island”, Gorillaz
            • “I Inside The Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

            • “Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown
            • “Back To Love”, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
            • “ICU”, Coco Jones
            • “How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét
            • “Kill Bill”, SZA

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

            • “Simple”, Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
            • “Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon
            • “Hollywood”, Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
            • “Good Morning”, PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
            • “Love Language”, SZA

            MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

            • “Angel”, Halle
            • “Back To Love”, Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
            • “ICU”, Coco Jones
            • “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét”
            • “Snooze”, SZA

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO

            • “Since I Have A Lover”, 6LACK
            • “The Love Album: Off The Grid”, Diddy
            • “Nova”, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
            • “The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
            • “SOS”, SZA

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

            • “Girls Night Out”, Babyface
            • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones
            • “Special Occasion”, Emily King
            • “JAGUAR II”, Victoria Monét
            • “CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP”, Summer Walker

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

            • “The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
            • “Love Letter”, Black Thought
            • “Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
            • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
            • “Players”, Coi Leray

            MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

            • “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
            • “Attention”, Doja Cat
            • “Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage
            • “All My Life”, Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
            • “Low”, SZA

            MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

            • “Attention”, Doja Cat
            • “Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]”, Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
            • “Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert
            • “Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
            • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

            • “Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage
            • “MICHAEL”, Killer Mike
            • “HEROES & VILLIANS”, Metro Boomin
            • “King’s Disease III”, Nas
            • “UTOPIA”, Travis Scott

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA

            • “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba
            • “For Your Consideration’24 -The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William
            • “Grocery Shopping With My Mother”, Kevin Powell
            • “The Light Inside”, J. Ivy
            • “When The Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

            • “Quietude”, Eliane Elias
            • “My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
            • “Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
            • “Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
            • “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

            • “La cuarta hoja”, Pablo Alborán
            • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”, AleMor
            • “A Ciegas”, Paula Arenas
            • “La Neta”, Pedro Capó
            • “Don Juan”, Maluma
            • “X Mí” (Vol. 1)”, Gaby Moreno

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

            • “Saturno”, Rauw Alejandro
            • “Mañana será bonito”, Karol G
            • “Data”, Tainy

            MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

            • “Martínez”, Cabra
            • “Leche De Tigre”, Diamante Eléctrico
            • “Vida Cotidiana”, Juanes
            • “De Todas Las Flores”, Natalia Lafourcade
            • “EADDA9223”, Fito Paez

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)

            • “Bordado a mano”, Ana Bárbara
            • “La Sánchez”, Lila Downs
            • “Motherflower”, Flor De Toloache
            • “Amor como en las películas de antes”, Lupita Infante
            • “Génesis”, Peso Pluma

            MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

            • “Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)”, Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
            • “Voy A Ti”, Luis Figueroa
            • “Niche Sinfónico”, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
            • “Vida”, Omara Portuondo
            • “Mimy & Tony”, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
            • “Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”, Carlos Vives.
            ×