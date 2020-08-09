¿Cristiano con destino a París?
Las consecuencias tras la eliminación de la Juventus en el Champions League a manos del Olympique de Lyon siguen y ahora podría tocar el vestuario bianconero.
La primera victima del caos fue el director técnico, Maurizio Sarri, mismo que fue rápidamente sustituido por Andrea Pirlo pero ahora de acuerdo a información emitida en Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, podría ser el siguiente en salir de la
Juventus con dirección al Parque de los Príncipes.
Tal parece que Jorge Mendes, representante del futbolista portugués, ha utilizado como pretexto la negociación de su otro representado, James Rodríguez, con Paris Saint-Germain para hablar también de CR7.
Está no es la primera ocasión en la que se ha relacionado a Cristiano Ronaldo con el equipo parisino. Y podría ser que las caídas en Coppa Italia y Champions League aceleren su salida antes de tiempo.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼
El propio Cristiano dejó mensaje de despedida de la temporada.
Será el último mensaje como jugador de la Juventus o simplemente un ultimátum que Cristiano Ronaldo no está para competir sino para ganar.
Por: Guillermo Santisteban