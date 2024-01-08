¿Quiénes son los ganadores de Globos de oro 2024? Sigue la transmisión EN VIVO
¡La espera terminó! Conoce a los ganadores de la 81° entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024, gala que es considerada como la antesala de los premios Óscar.
¡La primera del año! La noche de este domingo 7 de enero se lleva a cabo la 81° entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024, gala que es considerada por muchos como la antesala de los premios Óscar, ¿cuáles son las grandes sorpresas de la noche?
La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo desde Los Ángeles, California, este domingo 7 de enero y comenzará en punto de las 19:00 horas (Tiempo de México).
En esta ocasión, la organización de los premios se encuentra a cargo de los nuevos dueños: Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries, quienes adquirieron los derechos de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) en 2023, por lo que la noche de gala promete algunos cambios.
Lista completa de los nominados a los premios Globo de Oro 2024
A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a la 81° entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro, así como su respectivo ganador:
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión (Musical o Comedia)
- Bill Hader - “Barry”
- Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
- Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” - GANADOR
That's a 🌟 WIN 🌟 for Jeremy Allen White in The Bear 👏 congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Sjvg9PHduW— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión (Musical o Comedia)
- Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
- Elle Fanning - “The Great”
- Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”
- Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear” - GANADORA
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión (Drama)
- Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
- Kieran Culkin - “Succession” - GANADOR
- Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
- Brian Cox - “Succession”
- Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”
- Dominic West - “The Crown”
And the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor - Drama Series goes to... Kieran Culkin in Succession! ✨🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/66NOeE2t9t— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión (Drama)
- Helen Mirren - “1923”
- Bella Ramsey - “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook - “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton - “The Crown”
- Emma Stone - “The Curse”
Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun - “Beef” - GANADOR
Steven Yeun accepts the award for Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for his remarkable performance in Beef 🏆— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
We're LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus, tune in! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fzDGRD1Hnn
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Riley Keough - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson - “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen - “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple - “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz - “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong - “Beef” - GANADORA
Mejor serie de televisión dramática“1923”
- “The Crown”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Succession”
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
- “Beef”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- All the Light We Cannot See”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Fargo”
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto - Televisión
- Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession” - GANADOR
- James Marsden - “Jury Duty”
- Alan Ruck - “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård - “Succession”
- Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show”
📺 💫 Matthew Macfadyen accepts the award for Best Supporting Male Actor - Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/qPHgQf58Kt— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto - Televisión
- Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown” - GANADORA
- Abby Elliott - “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession”
- Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”
The Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television goes to Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown! Congratulations! 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/spT20PnDAR— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Harriet Sloane - “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake - “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey - “Swarm”
- Allison Williams - “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino - “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor serie de televisión -- Musical o comedia
- “The Bear”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Barry”
Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión
- Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” - GANADOR
- Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro Mejor película ( Musical o comedia)
- “Barbie”
- “Poor Things”
- “American Fiction”
- “The Holdovers”
- “May December”
- “Air”
Mejor película - Drama
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
🎉 Congratulations to Anatomy of a Fall on the WIN for Best Picture - Non-English Language! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WKctaaTFnE— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
- “Io Capitano”
- “Past Lives”
- “La sociedad de la nieve” ("Society of the Snow")
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guion
- “Barbie”
- “Poor Things”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Past Lives”
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari GANADORA
Mejor canción original
- “Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”
- “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
- “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
- “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”
- “Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”
- “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” - GANADOR
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. for taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male - Motion Picture! 🏆 We loved your performance in Oppenheimer!— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE right now on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/i7jJlCPFfs
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore, “May December”
- Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” - GANADORA
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”
- Matt Damon, “Air”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Suzume”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Wish”
Congratulations to The Boy and the Heron on the WIN for Best Picture – Animated! 🎦 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ysLdEj3h1p— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Mejor actor de película - Drama
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”
Mejor actriz de película - Drama
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”
Mejor actriz de película - Musical o comedia
- Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence - “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman - “May December”
- Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie - “Barbie”
- Emma Stone - “Poor Things”
Mejor director - PelículaBradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig - “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos - “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” - GANADOR
- Martin Scorsese - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song - “Past Lives”
- Mejor banda sonoraJerskin Fendrix - “Poor Things”
- Ludwig Göransson - “Oppenheimer”
- Mica Levi - “The Zone of Interest”
- Daniel Pemberton - “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- Robbie Robertson - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
A ⭐️ golden ⭐️ moment for Christopher Nolan who wins Best Director - Motion Picture for Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UsKeRchPcq— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla“Barbie”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “John Wick: Chapter 4”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”