            ¿Quiénes son los ganadores de Globos de oro 2024? Sigue la transmisión EN VIVO

            ¡La espera terminó! Conoce a los ganadores de la 81° entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024, gala que es considerada como la antesala de los premios Óscar.

            Lo mejor de los Globos de Oro 2024
            Lo mejor de los Globos de Oro 2024 | Reuters

            ¡La primera del año! La noche de este domingo 7 de enero se lleva a cabo la 81° entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024, gala que es considerada por muchos como la antesala de los premios Óscar, ¿cuáles son las grandes sorpresas de la noche?

            La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo desde Los Ángeles, California, este domingo 7 de enero y comenzará en punto de las 19:00 horas (Tiempo de México).

            En esta ocasión, la organización de los premios se encuentra a cargo de los nuevos dueños: Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries, quienes adquirieron los derechos de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) en 2023, por lo que la noche de gala promete algunos cambios.

            Lista completa de los nominados a los premios Globo de Oro 2024

            A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a la 81° entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro, así como su respectivo ganador:

            Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión (Musical o Comedia)

            • Bill Hader - “Barry”
            • Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
            • Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
            • Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
            • Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
            • Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” - GANADOR

            Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión (Musical o Comedia)

            • Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
            • Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
            • Elle Fanning - “The Great”
            • Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in the Building”
            • Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”
            • Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear” - GANADORA
            Ayo Edebiri es la ganadora de Mejor Actriz Femenina de Televisión
            Ayo Edebiri es la ganadora de Mejor Actriz Femenina de Televisión | Twitter/goldenglobes

            Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión (Drama)

            • Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
            • Kieran Culkin - “Succession” - GANADOR
            • Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
            • Brian Cox - “Succession”
            • Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”
            • Dominic West - “The Crown”

            Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión (Drama)

            • Helen Mirren - “1923”
            • Bella Ramsey - “The Last of Us”
            • Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”
            • Sarah Snook - “Succession”
            • Imelda Staunton - “The Crown”
            • Emma Stone - “The Curse”

            Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

            • Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
            • Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
            • Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
            • Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”
            • David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
            • Steven Yeun - “Beef” - GANADOR

            Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

            • Riley Keough - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
            • Brie Larson - “Lessons in Chemistry”
            • Elizabeth Olsen - “Love and Death”
            • Juno Temple - “Fargo”
            • Rachel Weisz - “Dead Ringers”
            • Ali Wong - “Beef” - GANADORA
            Ali Wong gana el premio a Mejor Actriz Femenina en los Globos de Oro 2024
            Ali Wong gana el premio a Mejor Actriz Femenina en los Globos de Oro 2024 | Twitter/goldenglobes

            Mejor serie de televisión dramática“1923”

            • “The Crown”
            • “The Diplomat”
            • “The Last of Us”
            • “The Morning Show”
            • “Succession”

            Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

            • “Beef”
            • “Lessons in Chemistry”
            • “Daisy Jones & the Six”
            • All the Light We Cannot See”
            • “Fellow Travelers”
            • “Fargo”

            Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto - Televisión

            • Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession” - GANADOR
            • James Marsden - “Jury Duty”
            • Alan Ruck - “Succession”
            • Alexander Skarsgård - “Succession”
            • Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show”

            Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto - Televisión

            • Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown” - GANADORA
            • Abby Elliott - “The Bear”
            • Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets”
            • J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession”
            • Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building”
            • Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”

            Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

            • Harriet Sloane - “Lessons in Chemistry”
            • Patti Yasutake - “Beef”
            • Suki Waterhouse - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
            • Chloe Bailey - “Swarm”
            • Allison Williams - “Fellow Travelers”
            • Carla Gugino - “Fall of the House of Usher”

            Mejor serie de televisión -- Musical o comedia

            • “The Bear”
            • “Ted Lasso”
            • “Abbott Elementary”
            • “Jury Duty”
            • “Only Murders in the Building”
            • “Barry”

            Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

            • Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” - GANADOR
            • Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
            • Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
            • Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
            • Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
            • Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
            Ricky Gervais gana a comediante de televisión en los Globos de Oro 2024
            Ricky Gervais gana a comediante de televisión en los Globos de Oro 2024 | Twitter/goldenglobes

            Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro Mejor película ( Musical o comedia)

            • “Barbie”
            • “Poor Things”
            • “American Fiction”
            • “The Holdovers”
            • “May December”
            • “Air”

            Mejor película - Drama

            • “Oppenheimer”
            • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • “Maestro”
            • “Past Lives”
            • “The Zone of Interest”
            • “Anatomy of a Fall”

            Mejor película en lengua extranjera

            • “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
            • “Io Capitano”
            • “Past Lives”
            • “La sociedad de la nieve” ("Society of the Snow")
            • “The Zone of Interest”

            Mejor guion

            • “Barbie”
            • “Poor Things”
            • “Oppenheimer”
            • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • “Past Lives”
            • “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari GANADORA
            Triet y Arthur Harari ganan el premio al Mejor Guion por la película ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
            Triet y Arthur Harari ganan el premio al Mejor Guion por la película ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ | Twitter/goldenglobes

            Mejor canción original

            • “Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”
            • “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
            • “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
            • “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”
            • “Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”
            • “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”

            Mejor actor de reparto

            • Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
            • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” - GANADOR
            • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
            • Charles Melton, “May December”
            • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

            Mejor actriz de reparto

            • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
            • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
            • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
            • Julianne Moore, “May December”
            • Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
            • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” - GANADORA
            Da’Vine Joy Randolph ganó el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en los Globos de Oro 2024
            Da’Vine Joy Randolph ganó el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en los Globos de Oro 2024 | Twitter/goldenglobes

            Mejor actor de comedia o musical

            • Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”
            • Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”
            • Matt Damon, “Air”
            • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
            • Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”
            • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

            Mejor película animada

            • “The Boy and the Heron”
            • “Elemental”
            • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
            • “Suzume”
            • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
            • “Wish”

            Mejor actor de película - Drama

            • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
            • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
            • Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
            • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
            • Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

            Mejor actriz de película - Drama

            • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
            • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
            • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
            • Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
            • Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

            Mejor actriz de película - Musical o comedia

            • Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”
            • Jennifer Lawrence - “No Hard Feelings”
            • Natalie Portman - “May December”
            • Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves”
            • Margot Robbie - “Barbie”
            • Emma Stone - “Poor Things”

            Mejor director - PelículaBradley Cooper, “Maestro”

            • Greta Gerwig - “Barbie”
            • Yorgos Lanthimos - “Poor Things”
            • Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” - GANADOR
            • Martin Scorsese - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • Celine Song - “Past Lives”
            • Mejor banda sonoraJerskin Fendrix - “Poor Things”
            • Ludwig Göransson - “Oppenheimer”
            • Mica Levi - “The Zone of Interest”
            • Daniel Pemberton - “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
            • Robbie Robertson - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
            • “The Boy and the Heron”

            Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla“Barbie”

            • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
            • “John Wick: Chapter 4”
            • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
            • “Oppenheimer”
            • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
            • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
            • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
            ¡No te pierdas nuestro contenido, sigue a Fuerza Informativa Azteca en Google News!
