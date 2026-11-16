Es oficial, este lunes 16 de noviembre se ha dado a conocer todos los artistas de las distintas categorías de los Grammy 2026, en su edición 69ª. En esta ocasión las artistas femeninas lideraron el mayor número de nominaciones, como el caso de la cantante británica Raye quién logró conseguir 11 nominaciones, seguido de Rosalía quién cuenta con 9 y finalmente Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo y Miranda Lambert, quienes lideraron el puesto con 7 nominaciones.
¿Quiénes son todos los NOMINADOS de los Grammy 2027?
En esta ocasión diversos artistas compiten para obtener el galardón que otorga la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos, quién reconoce lo mejor de la industria musical. A continuación te presentamos qué artistas están nominados en las distintas categorías.
Álbum del Año
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Grabación del Año
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband! – RAYE
- The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
- Dracula – Tame Impala y JENNIE
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluyendo tejana)
- Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar – Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
- La Madrina – Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma y Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera
Mejor Video Musical
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Storm – GENER8ION y Yung Lean
- Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande
- Click Clack Symphony. – RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer
- Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Petal – Ariana Grande
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Compositor del Año (No Clásico)
- Amy Allen
- Édgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro
- Omertà – J Balvin y Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé – Ryan Castro
- Omakase – Álvaro Díaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) – Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
- Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
- Muda – Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana
- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
Mejor Interpretación de R&B Tradicional
- I Found Myself – Durand Bernarr
- Can’t Let Go – Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People – Jill Scott
- My Muse – Leon Thomas
- If I Let You – The Womack Sisters
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- Bernarr – Durand Bernarr
- Waves – Moonchild
- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks – Leon Thomas
- Distracted – Thundercat
Mejor Colaboración o Interpretación de Dúo/Grupo de R&B
- Fallin’ – Chris Brown ft. Leon Thomas
- 47th Street – Lalah Hathaway ft. J. Ivy
- Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani ft. Leon Thomas
- Mess – PJ Morton ft. Keyon Harrold
- To B Honest – Jill Scott ft. JID
Mejor Interpretación Solista de R&B
- Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé
- Out the Window – Kehlani
- Let Me – Victoria Monét
- Pressha – Jill Scott
- What You Need – Tems
Mejor Canción de Rock
- In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- My Only Angel – Aerosmith y Yungblud
- Streets of Minneapolis (Radio Mix) – Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad – Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal – Muse
- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax
- Hive Mind – Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry
- Your Ghost Again – Mastodon
- Let There Be Shred – Megadeth
- End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee y Courtney LaPlante
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad – Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith
- In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
Mejor Grabación Remezclada (Remix)
- Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix) – Fred again.. y Tom Norris
- I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) – Austin Millz
- Love Sensation – Stuart Price
- Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake
- A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix) – Boys Noize
- Where Is My Husband! – David Guetta y Hypaton
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico
- Confessions II – Madonna
- Sexistential – Robyn
- Soma – Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
- Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación Dance Pop
- Blue Moon – Zara Larsson
- Danceteria – Madonna
- Life Boat – RAYE
- Dance… – Slayyyter
- Too Easy – Tinashe
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. y Jamie T
- I Feel So Free – Madonna
- Crank – Slayyyter
- My Old Ways – Tame Impala
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Music – Underscores
Mejor Productor del año, no clásico
- Tony Berg
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Mejor nuevo artista
- Angine De Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Canción del año
- “Berghain”- (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)
- “Choosin’ Texas” -(Ella Langley)
- “The Cure” -(Olivia Rofrigo)
- “Hate That I Made You Love Me”-(Ariana Grande)
- “I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)”- Taylor Swift
- “Man I Need”-(Olivia Dean)
- “Risk It All”-Bruno Mars)
- “Where Is My Husband!”-(Raye)
Mejor interpretación o canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “God I’m Just Grateful” — Elevation Worship y Chandler Moore; Joshua Emmanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore y Abubakar Baer Shariff-Farr, compositores
- “Ale-luya Medley” — Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez y Aaron Moses, compositores
- “The Jesus I Know Now” — Brandon Lake y Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband y Lainey Wilson, compositores
- “Living Water” — Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill y John McNeill, compositores
- “Left It in The River” — Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald y Colby Wedgeworth, compositores
- “Worthy of It All (Worthy)” — CeCe Winans
Mejor interpretación o canción de gospel
- “Thank You for Everything” — Kirk Franklin y Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, compositor
- “Watches Over Me” — Cory Henry con Hezekiah Walker y The Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, compositor
- “Promises 2.0” — Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
- “Mercy” — PJ Morton; PJ Morton, compositor
- “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y relatos
- Future Boy — Michael J. Fox
- The Look — Michelle Obama
- Man on the Run — Paul McCartney y Morgan Neville
- Remix Meditation — Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage — Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir — Tim Curry
Mejor álbum de música infantil
- All in Good Time — Snooknuk
- Hasta La Vista…Baby — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Little Birdie’s Big Symphony — Scott y Mark Hoying
- Magnificent — Lachi
- Starchild, Vol. 1 — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Good Girl — Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches — Trevor Noah
- Legacy — Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects — Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride — Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable — Dave Chappelle
Mejor interpretación de pop asiático
- “Sunset Kiss” — Babymetal y Polyphia
- “Unang Kilig” — Bini
- “Bang Bang” — Ive
- “404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii
- “Yes” — Lisa
- “Visa” — SB19
Mejor interpretación de pop solista
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Risk It All” — Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” — Raye
- “The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Sauvignon Blanc” — Rosalía
Mejor interpretación de pop de dúo o grupo
- “Runway” — Lady Gaga y Doechii
- “Bring Your Love” — Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter
- “Click Clack Symphony.” — Raye con Hans Zimmer
- “The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter
- “Dracula” — Tame Impala con Jennie
Mejor portada de álbum
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops — Patso Dimitrov y Darin Gilliam, directores de arte (Rapsody)
- Sad and Beautiful World — Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez y Elizabeth De La Piedra, directores de arte (Mavis Staples)
- This Mirror Weighs a Ton — Nick Steinhardt y Addie Wagenknecht, directores de arte (Interpol)
- West End Girl — Leith Clark y Nieves González, directores de arte (Lily Allen)
- What Happened to the Streets? — Tina Ibañez, directora de arte (21 Savage)
Mejor banda sonora original para medios visuales, cine y televisión
- The Odyssey — Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood, compositor
- Project Hail Mary — Daniel Pemberton, compositor
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- Widow’s Bay — David Fleming, compositor
Mejor banda sonora original para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes — John Paesano, compositor
- 007: First Light — Joe Henson y Alexis Leon Smith, compositores
- Ghost of Yōtei — Toma Otowa, compositor
- Marvel’s Wolverine — David Fleming, compositor
- Star Wars: Zero Company — Gordy Haab, compositor
Mejor canción latina
- “Ahí” — Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno y Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, compositores (Karol G y Drake)
- “¿Cómo se ama?” — Jorge Drexler, compositor (Jorge Drexler)
- “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” — Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” y Federico Vindver, compositores (CA7RIEL y Paco Amoroso, Sting)
- “La Perla” — Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder y Dylan Wiggins, compositores (Rosalía y Yahritza Y Su Esencia)
- “Niño” — Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli y Santiago Ruiz, compositores (Milo J)
Mejor álbum tropical latino
- País Portátil — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado y Orquesta
- El Alma en Clave — Luis Enrique
- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya — Fonseca
- Más Que Palabras — Grupo Niche
- El Último Disco Vol. 1 — Carlos Vives
Grammy 2027: Fecha y donde ver la 69ª edición de la premiación
La 69ª edición de los Premios Grammy se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 7 de febrero de 2027. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles, Califormia y podrás disfrutar de la transmisión a través de Disney + y Hulu. La ceremonia comenzará en punto de las 7:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. tiempo del centro de México).