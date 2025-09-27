Diablos Rojos del Toluca suman victoria al vencer en el Nemesio Diez a Mazatlán
Los Diablos Rojos del Toluca sumaron un triunfo en el torneo Apertura 2025 de la Liga MX, al vencer por marcador de 3-1 al cuadro de Mazatlán que no logró derrotar al campeón.
Joaquin Esquivel (L) of Mazatlan fights for the ball with Jesus Angulo (R) of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Robert Siboldi head coach of Mazatlan and Antonio Mohamed head coach of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Mauricio Isais (L) of Toluca fights for the ball with Ivan Gonzalez (R) of Mazatlan during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Ivan Gonzalez (L) of Mazatlan fights of the ball with Mauricio Isais (R) of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Jordan Sierra (L) of Mazatlan fights for the ball with Hector Herrera (R) of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Hector Herrera celebrates his goal 1-0 of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Hector Herrera celebrates his goal 1-0 of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Antonio Briseno of Toluca and Referee Abraham de Jesus Quirarte during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Antonio Mohamed head coach of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Bryan Colula (L) of Mazatlan fights fir the ball with Alexis Vega (R) of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Nicolas Benedetti, Joaquin Esquivel, Edgar Barcenas, Ivan Gonzalez of Mazatlanduring the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Nicolas Benedetti of Mazatlan during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.
Héctor Herrera abrió el marcador al minuto 25 de larga distancia, y Bruno Méndez junto a Paulinho ampliaron el marcador, para dar cuenta de Mazatlán este sábado en el Estadio Nemesio Diez del Estado de México por marcador de 3-1.
Mazatlán descontó justo al cierre del juego al minuto 92 con tanto de Benedetti para caer con honor ante el mejor equipo del torneo mexicano que sigue como aplanadora de líder, defendiendo su condición de campeón y goleando.
El Mazatlán pese a todo luchó y tuvo la pelota en un 46 por ciento en el encuentro, y tuvo casi la misma efectividad de pases que Toluca, con un 86 por ciento y 87 por ciento.