Diablos Rojos del Toluca suman victoria al vencer en el Nemesio Diez a Mazatlán

Joaquin Esquivel (L) of Mazatlan fights for the ball with Jesus Angulo (R) of Toluca during the 11th round match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2025 at Nemesio Diez Stadium, on September 27, 2025 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.