Espectacular empate entre Chelsea y Ajax

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Marc Atkins/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea tangles with Dusan Tadic and Nicolas Tagliafico of AFC Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Donny Van De Beek of Ajax reacts after 2 of his team are sent off during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
ANP Sport/ANP Sport via Getty Images | (l-r)Kurt Zouma of Chelsea FC , Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/ANP Sport via Getty Images | Reece James of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea FC scores an own goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea tangles with Dusan Tadic and Nicolas Tagliafico of AFC Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Donny Van De Beek of Ajax reacts after 2 of his team are sent off during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
ANP Sport/ANP Sport via Getty Images | (l-r)Kurt Zouma of Chelsea FC , Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/ANP Sport via Getty Images | Reece James of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea FC scores an own goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)