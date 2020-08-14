                      Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
                      14 agosto, 2020
                      Azteca Deportes
                      Champions League

                      Cobertura EN VIVO | Paliza del Bayern sobre el Barcelona | Champions League

                      El Barcelona se enfrenta este día ante el el Bayern Munich en duelo de Cuartos de Final.

                      MINUTO A MINUTO DEL BARCELONA VS BAYERN

                        ¿SEGUIMOS? CUATRO EN LA FRENTE DEL BARCELONA

                      ¡Señores el tercero del Bayern!

                      ¡Llegó el 2-1!


                      MIN 6 ¡Señores infame error de David Alaba!

                      ¡El oso del año! Alaba se apuntó un autogol inverosímil

                      Este viernes el Barcelona se enfrenta al cuadro del Bayern Munich en duelo de Cuartos de Final de la Champions League, en un intenso cruce que ha sido tomado como una Final adelantada en estas instancias.

                      Barcelona llegó a Cuartos, tras vencer al Nápóles de Hirving Lozano, pero sin tener una plena autoridad en la serie, caso contrario al del Bayern, que barrió con el Chelsea.

                      El encuentro será determinante, pues no hay juego de vu

