Chelsea fue un huracán en el campo del Wolves

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Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea is challenged by Jesus Vallejo of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Patrick Cutrone of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kurt Zouma of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-4 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham scores their third goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea is challenged by Jesus Vallejo of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Patrick Cutrone of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kurt Zouma of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images | WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-4 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 14, 2019 Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham scores their third goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.