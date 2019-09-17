El triunfo del Napoli en imágenes

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Napoli VS Liverpool: Group E - UEFA Champions League
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Fernando Llorente and Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrate after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Referee Felix Brych signals to James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jurgen Klopp coach of Liverpool FC stands disappointed during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC sits during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli gestures during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Callejon of Napoli pulls back Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Mario Rui of SSC Napoli vies with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Napoli points during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: General view of action inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Hirving Lozano of Napoli takes on Joel Matip of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Alex Meret of Napoli celebrates during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool look dejected during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli scores the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Henderson and Fabinho of Liverpool acknowledge the fans after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Fernando Llorente and Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrate after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Referee Felix Brych signals to James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jurgen Klopp coach of Liverpool FC stands disappointed during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC sits during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli gestures during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Callejon of Napoli pulls back Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Mario Rui of SSC Napoli vies with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Napoli points during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: General view of action inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Hirving Lozano of Napoli takes on Joel Matip of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Alex Meret of Napoli celebrates during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool look dejected during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli scores the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Henderson and Fabinho of Liverpool acknowledge the fans after the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)