Gol de Raúl Jiménez ante Everton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Vinagre in action with Everton’s Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.