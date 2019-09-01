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Gol de Raúl Jiménez ante Everton

El delantero mexicano anota su segunda anotación en esta temporada

Por: Azteca Deportes

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Vinagre in action with Everton’s Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Everton’s Jordan Pickford in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Willy Boly Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ryan Bennett in action with Everton’s Moise Kean REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scores their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez in action with Everton’s Lucas Digne Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Everton’s Richarlison scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

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Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Vinagre in action with Everton’s Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Everton’s Jordan Pickford in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Willy Boly Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ryan Bennett in action with Everton’s Moise Kean REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scores their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez in action with Everton’s Lucas Digne Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton

CARL RECINE/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 1, 2019 Everton’s Richarlison scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton
Everton vs Wolverhampton

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