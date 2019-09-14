¡La goleada del Borussia Dortmund en imágenes!

Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (R) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)