Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡La goleada del Borussia Dortmund en imágenes!
Las Abejas se impusieron 4-0 al Bayer Leverkusen.
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund scores 1-0 during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Wendell Nascimento Borges of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund scores his team’s first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: the player´s of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (11) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Jadon Sancho during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (11) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (R) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund (L) celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with team mate Achraf Hakimi during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund scores 1-0 during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/VI-Images via Getty Images | (L-R) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Wendell Nascimento Borges of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund scores his team’s first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: the player´s of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (11) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Jadon Sancho during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (11) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (R) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund (L) celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with team mate Achraf Hakimi during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on September 14, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)