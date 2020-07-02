Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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¡El Real Madrid, más líder que nunca!
Los merengues se afianzan en la primera posición y le sacan cuatro puntos de ventaja al Barcelona.
Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
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Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Isco of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JULY 02: Zinedine Zidane, head coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between Real Madrid and Getafe CF at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on July 02, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
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Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Angel Martinez/Getty Images | .
Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Isco of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images | VALDEBEBAS, SPAIN - JULY 02: Zinedine Zidane, head coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the spanish league, LaLiga, football match played between Real Madrid and Getafe CF at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on July 02, 2020 in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)
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Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
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