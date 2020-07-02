¡El Real Madrid, más líder que nunca!

Angel Martinez/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 02: Isco of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)