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Xavi Hernández, el cerebro catalán

Xavi vivió fabulosos momentos en el futbol. Aquí te dejamos los 5 mejores momentos en la carrera del español.

Por: Azteca Deportes

El ‘8' del Barcelona levantó 4 orejonas con el equipo culé. Xavi fue pieza fundamental para la obtención del ‘sextete’ con uno de los mejores equipos de la historia.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images | BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 6: Xavi of FC Barcelona lifts the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

En 2010, Xavi fue parte de la generación dorada de España. ‘La Roja’ venció a Holanda 1-0 con ‘El Gol de Todos’ de Andrés Iniesta para sumar su primer campeonato del mundo.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 12: Xavi Hernandez holds aloft the FIFA World Cup to the crowds gathered in Plaza Cibeles on July 12, 2010 in Madrid, Spain after Spain won the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Frente al Real Madrid, jugó 42 encuentros totales; en ellos, con el Barcelona ganó 17 partidos, empató 12 y perdió 13 Clásicos.

Jasper Juinen/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Xavi Hernandez (R) and Gerard Pique (2nd L) of Barcelona argue with Alvaro Arbeloa (L), Pepe (3rd L) and Lassana Diarra (2nd R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

En 2012, España consumó el bicampeonato de la Eurocopa frente a Italia. Xavi y compañía le dieron el tercer trofeo continental a su gente.





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Actualmente, es estratega del Al-Sadd en Catar. En su palmarés, tiene dos títulos con este equipo.

Simon Holmes/Getty Images | Xavi Hernandez

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El ‘8' del Barcelona levantó 4 orejonas con el equipo culé. Xavi fue pieza fundamental para la obtención del ‘sextete’ con uno de los mejores equipos de la historia.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images | BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 6: Xavi of FC Barcelona lifts the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

En 2010, Xavi fue parte de la generación dorada de España. ‘La Roja’ venció a Holanda 1-0 con ‘El Gol de Todos’ de Andrés Iniesta para sumar su primer campeonato del mundo.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 12: Xavi Hernandez holds aloft the FIFA World Cup to the crowds gathered in Plaza Cibeles on July 12, 2010 in Madrid, Spain after Spain won the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Frente al Real Madrid, jugó 42 encuentros totales; en ellos, con el Barcelona ganó 17 partidos, empató 12 y perdió 13 Clásicos.

Jasper Juinen/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Xavi Hernandez (R) and Gerard Pique (2nd L) of Barcelona argue with Alvaro Arbeloa (L), Pepe (3rd L) and Lassana Diarra (2nd R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

En 2012, España consumó el bicampeonato de la Eurocopa frente a Italia. Xavi y compañía le dieron el tercer trofeo continental a su gente.





|


Actualmente, es estratega del Al-Sadd en Catar. En su palmarés, tiene dos títulos con este equipo.

Simon Holmes/Getty Images | Xavi Hernandez

El ‘8' del Barcelona levantó 4 orejonas con el equipo culé. Xavi fue pieza fundamental para la obtención del ‘sextete’ con uno de los mejores equipos de la historia.
En 2010, Xavi fue parte de la generación dorada de España. ‘La Roja’ venció a Holanda 1-0 con ‘El Gol de Todos’ de Andrés Iniesta para sumar su primer campeonato del mundo.
Frente al Real Madrid, jugó 42 encuentros totales; en ellos, con el Barcelona ganó 17 partidos, empató 12 y perdió 13 Clásicos.
En 2012, España consumó el bicampeonato de la Eurocopa frente a Italia. Xavi y compañía le dieron el tercer trofeo continental a su gente.
Actualmente, es estratega del Al-Sadd en Catar. En su palmarés, tiene dos títulos con este equipo.