Xavi Hernández, el cerebro catalán

Jasper Juinen/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Xavi Hernandez (R) and Gerard Pique (2nd L) of Barcelona argue with Alvaro Arbeloa (L), Pepe (3rd L) and Lassana Diarra (2nd R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)