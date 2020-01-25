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Xavi Hernández, el cerebro catalán
Xavi vivió fabulosos momentos en el futbol. Aquí te dejamos los 5 mejores momentos en la carrera del español.
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images | BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 6: Xavi of FC Barcelona lifts the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 12: Xavi Hernandez holds aloft the FIFA World Cup to the crowds gathered in Plaza Cibeles on July 12, 2010 in Madrid, Spain after Spain won the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Xavi Hernandez (R) and Gerard Pique (2nd L) of Barcelona argue with Alvaro Arbeloa (L), Pepe (3rd L) and Lassana Diarra (2nd R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
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Simon Holmes/Getty Images | Xavi Hernandez
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images | BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 6: Xavi of FC Barcelona lifts the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 12: Xavi Hernandez holds aloft the FIFA World Cup to the crowds gathered in Plaza Cibeles on July 12, 2010 in Madrid, Spain after Spain won the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Xavi Hernandez (R) and Gerard Pique (2nd L) of Barcelona argue with Alvaro Arbeloa (L), Pepe (3rd L) and Lassana Diarra (2nd R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
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Simon Holmes/Getty Images | Xavi Hernandez