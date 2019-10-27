Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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Wolves saca el empate en Newcastle
Raúl Jiménez no pudo anotar en el empate del Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves
Getty Images | Newcastle vs Wolves