Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Tremenda actuación de Cristiano Ronaldo y Paulo Dybala en el regreso de la Juventus!
El cuadro de Turín goleó en su regreso a casa en la actividad de la Serie A.
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Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Juventus is tackled by Andrea Rispoli of US Lecce during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus takes a penalty kick to score the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
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NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts to a missed chance during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Paulo Dybala of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
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Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Juventus is tackled by Andrea Rispoli of US Lecce during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus takes a penalty kick to score the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
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NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts to a missed chance during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images | TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Paulo Dybala of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)