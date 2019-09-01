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Las mejores imágenes del Villareal vs Real Madrid
Los blancos rescataron el empate en el ‘Submarino Amarillo’.
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gerard Moreno of Villarreal CF celebrates scoring his team’s goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Casemiro of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid shakes hands with Xavier Quintilla of Villarreal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Casemiro of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 1, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Vicente Iborra of Villarreal CF competes for the ball with Casemiro of Real Madrid CF during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid CF in action during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 1, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Moi Gomez of Villarreal CF celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Moi Gomez of Villarreal CF celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gerard Moreno of Villarreal CF celebrates scoring his team’s goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Casemiro of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid shakes hands with Xavier Quintilla of Villarreal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Casemiro of Real Madrid reacts during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 1, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Vicente Iborra of Villarreal CF competes for the ball with Casemiro of Real Madrid CF during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid CF in action during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 1, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Moi Gomez of Villarreal CF celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Moi Gomez of Villarreal CF celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)