¡Cruz Azul domina la serie ante Pumas en tan solo 45 minutos!

Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer Tiempo

RAFAEL BACA CELEBRATES HIS GOAL OF CRUZ AZUL during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.



RAFAEL BACA CELEBRA SU GOL DE CRUZ AZUL durante el partido Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, correspondiente al partido de Ida de Semifinales del Torneo Apertura Guard1anes 2020 de la Liga BBVA MX, en el Estadio Azteca, el 03 de Diciembre de 2020.