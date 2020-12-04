ver fotos
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer Tiempoduring the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020. <br><br> durante el partido Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, correspondiente al partido de Ida de Semifinales del Torneo Apertura Guard1anes 2020 de la Liga BBVA MX, en el Estadio Azteca, el 03 de Diciembre de 2020.
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer TiempoRAFAEL BACA CELEBRATES HIS GOAL OF CRUZ AZUL during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer TiempoJULIO GONZALEZ OF PUMAS during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer TiempoROBERTO ALVARADO CELEBRATES HIS GOAL OF CRUZ AZUL during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer TiempoANDRES LILLINI PUMAS COACH during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.
Cruz Azul 3-0 Pumas UNAM | Semifinal Ida Primer TiempoJORGE ISAAC ROJAS REFEREE during the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2020 Torneo Guard1anes Apertura of the Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on December 03, 2020.
¡Cruz Azul domina la serie ante Pumas en tan solo 45 minutos!
El equipo de la Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul salió inspirado ante Pumas en la semifinal de ida del Guardianes 2020; el partido se encuentra 3-0 tras la primera mitad.