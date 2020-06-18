Gignac ha logrado 7 hat-tricks con Tigres

Jorge Martinez/MEXSPORT | Foto del partido Tigres vs Puebla correspondiente a la jornada 16 del torneo Apertura 2018 de la Liga BBVA Bancomer realizado en el estadio Universitario. EN LA FOTO: Photo of the Tigres vs Puebla match corresponding to the 16th day of the 2018 Apertura of the Liga BBVA Bancomer match held at the University stadium. IN THE PHOTO: