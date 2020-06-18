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Gignac ha logrado 7 hat-tricks con Tigres

El francés André-Pierre Gignac ha marcado 7 veces 3 goles en un mismo partido, en los 5 años que lleva jugando en México.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Gignac ha marcado 7 veces hat-tricks en 5 años en México, jugando para Tigres
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Chiapas 15-agosto-2015

JORGE MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | Action photo during the match Tigres UANL vs Jaguares, Corresponding a 5st round of the Apertura 2015 Liga Bancomer MX at University Stadium, in the photo: Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrates his goal of Tigres Foto de accion durante el partido Tigres UANL vs Jaguares, correspondiente a la Jornada 5 del Torneo Apertura 2015 de la Liga Bancomer MX, en el Estadio Universitario, en la foto: Andre-Pierre Gignac celebra su gol de Tigres 15/08/2015/MEXSPORT/Jorge Martinez.

Hat-trick de Gignac vs León 30-enero 2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 26-noviembre-2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Gallo 6-mayo-2017
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Puebla 10-noviembre-2018

Jorge Martinez/MEXSPORT | Foto del partido Tigres vs Puebla correspondiente a la jornada 16 del torneo Apertura 2018 de la Liga BBVA Bancomer realizado en el estadio Universitario. EN LA FOTO: Photo of the Tigres vs Puebla match corresponding to the 16th day of the 2018 Apertura of the Liga BBVA Bancomer match held at the University stadium. IN THE PHOTO:

Hat-trick de Gignac vs Necaxa 10-agosto-2019
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 29-febrero-2020

Jorge Martinez/MEXSPORT | during the game Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to Day 08 of the Torneo Clausura 2020 of the Liga BBVA MX, at Universitario Stadium, on February 29, 2020. <br><br> durante el partido Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM, correspondiente a la Jornada 08 del Torneo Clausura 2020 de la Liga BBVA MX, en el Estadio Universitario, del 29 de Febrero de 2020.

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Gignac ha marcado 7 veces hat-tricks en 5 años en México, jugando para Tigres
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Chiapas 15-agosto-2015

JORGE MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT | Action photo during the match Tigres UANL vs Jaguares, Corresponding a 5st round of the Apertura 2015 Liga Bancomer MX at University Stadium, in the photo: Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrates his goal of Tigres Foto de accion durante el partido Tigres UANL vs Jaguares, correspondiente a la Jornada 5 del Torneo Apertura 2015 de la Liga Bancomer MX, en el Estadio Universitario, en la foto: Andre-Pierre Gignac celebra su gol de Tigres 15/08/2015/MEXSPORT/Jorge Martinez.

Hat-trick de Gignac vs León 30-enero 2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 26-noviembre-2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Gallo 6-mayo-2017
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Puebla 10-noviembre-2018

Jorge Martinez/MEXSPORT | Foto del partido Tigres vs Puebla correspondiente a la jornada 16 del torneo Apertura 2018 de la Liga BBVA Bancomer realizado en el estadio Universitario. EN LA FOTO: Photo of the Tigres vs Puebla match corresponding to the 16th day of the 2018 Apertura of the Liga BBVA Bancomer match held at the University stadium. IN THE PHOTO:

Hat-trick de Gignac vs Necaxa 10-agosto-2019
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 29-febrero-2020

Jorge Martinez/MEXSPORT | during the game Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM, corresponding to Day 08 of the Torneo Clausura 2020 of the Liga BBVA MX, at Universitario Stadium, on February 29, 2020. <br><br> durante el partido Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM, correspondiente a la Jornada 08 del Torneo Clausura 2020 de la Liga BBVA MX, en el Estadio Universitario, del 29 de Febrero de 2020.

Gignac ha marcado 7 veces hat-tricks en 5 años en México, jugando para Tigres
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Chiapas 15-agosto-2015
Hat-trick de Gignac vs León 30-enero 2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 26-noviembre-2016
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Gallo 6-mayo-2017
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Puebla 10-noviembre-2018
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Necaxa 10-agosto-2019
Hat-trick de Gignac vs Pumas 29-febrero-2020

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