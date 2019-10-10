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5 equipos fuera de zona de liguilla que aún tienen esperanzas

La Fiesta Grande espera más invitados.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Cruz Azul v America - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Milton Caraglio #9 of Cruz Azul drives the ball during the 13th round match between Cruz Azul and America as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Facundo Barcelo of Atlas celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Ariel Nahuelpan of Tijuana during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Fausto Vargas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

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Cruz Azul v America - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Milton Caraglio #9 of Cruz Azul drives the ball during the 13th round match between Cruz Azul and America as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Facundo Barcelo of Atlas celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX

Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Ariel Nahuelpan of Tijuana during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Fausto Vargas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

vincent-janssen-imago-1.jpg
MONARCAS.jpg
Cruz Azul v America - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX
Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX
Tijuana v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX
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MONARCAS.jpg

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