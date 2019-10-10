Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
5 equipos fuera de zona de liguilla que aún tienen esperanzas
La Fiesta Grande espera más invitados.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Milton Caraglio #9 of Cruz Azul drives the ball during the 13th round match between Cruz Azul and America as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Facundo Barcelo of Atlas celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Ariel Nahuelpan of Tijuana during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Fausto Vargas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Milton Caraglio #9 of Cruz Azul drives the ball during the 13th round match between Cruz Azul and America as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Facundo Barcelo of Atlas celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Ariel Nahuelpan of Tijuana during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Fausto Vargas/Jam Media/Getty Images)