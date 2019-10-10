5 equipos fuera de zona de liguilla que aún tienen esperanzas

Jam Media/Getty Images | TIJUANA, MEXICO - OCTOBER 05: Facundo Barcelo of Atlas celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 13th round match between Tijuana and Atlas as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)