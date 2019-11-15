Antonio De Nigris: 10 años de la pérdida del ‘Tano’

Stanley Chou/Getty Images | 03 June 2001: Antonio De Nigris of Mexico attempts to lift the ball over Mickael Landreau of France while Mikael Silvestre looks on in a Group A match between France and Mexico during the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup at the Munsu World Cup Stadium, UlsanCity, Korea Republic. France won 4-0. DIGITAL IMAGE: X Mandatory Credit: Stanley Chou/ALLSPORT