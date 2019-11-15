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Antonio De Nigris: 10 años de la pérdida del ‘Tano’
El día de hoy se cumple exactamente una década desde que Antonio De Nigris, talentoso ex futbolista de los Rayados de Monterrey dejó este plano de existencia. Por eso, para homenajear la carrera del ‘Tano’ te traemos algunas postales que nos dejó el jugador.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | 07 March 2001: Action photo of mexican Antonio De Nigris celebrating a goal scored againts Brazil during friendly game in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico drew 3-3./Foto de accion del mexicano Antonio de Nigris celebrando la anotacion de un gol en contra de Brasil durante juego amistoso en Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico empato 3-3. MEXSPORT/DAVID LEAH
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images | ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 01: KONFOEDERATIONS CUP 2001 Ulsan/Korea; REPUBLIK KOREA - MEXIKO 2:1; Antonio DE NIGRIS/Mexiko (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)
ARMANDO ARRAMBIDE/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 23 March 2002: Action file photo of Antonio De Nigris of Monterrey, during week 13 game of the 2002 summer tournament./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris del Monterrey, durante juego de la semana13 del torneo de verano 2002. MEXSPORT/ARMANDO ARRAMBIDE
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 21 Jan 2002: Antonio DeNigris #11 of Mexico watches the ball in their first round CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mexico defeated Guatemala 2-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Craig Prentis/Getty Images | 24 May 2001: Antonio De Nigris of Mexico on the ball during the International Friendly against England at Pride Park in Derby, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Craig Prentis /Allsport
Stanley Chou/Getty Images | 03 June 2001: Antonio De Nigris of Mexico attempts to lift the ball over Mickael Landreau of France while Mikael Silvestre looks on in a Group A match between France and Mexico during the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup at the Munsu World Cup Stadium, UlsanCity, Korea Republic. France won 4-0. DIGITAL IMAGE: X Mandatory Credit: Stanley Chou/ALLSPORT
Firo Foto/Getty Images | BARCELONA - JUNE 15: Antonio De Nigris of Villarreal celebrates scoring during the Primera Liga match between Espanyol and Villarreal on June 15, 2003 at the Ol?mpico de Montjuic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Espanyol won the match 2-1. (Photo by Firo Foto/Getty Images)
VICTOR STRAFFON/MEXSPORT | 07 March 2001: Action file photo of brazilian Ronaldinho (R) running with the ball under the pressure of mexican Antonio De Nigris (L) during friendly game in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico drew 3-3./Foto de accion del brasileno Ronaldinho (D) corriendo con el balon bajo la presion del mexicano Antonio De Nigris (I) durante juego amistoso en Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico empato 3-3. MEXSPORT/VICTOR STRAFFON
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | ENTRENAMIENTO APERTURA 2005 MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 06 September 2005: Action photo of Antonio De Nigris of Pumas UNAM during a training session./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris de Pumas UNAM durante una sesion de entrenamiento. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ
DAVID LEAH/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | FUTBOL MEXICANO APERTURA 2005 MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 28 September 2005: Action photo of Antonio De Nigris of Pumas UNAM fighting for the ball with player of Atlas during week 10 game of the Torneo de Apertura 2005./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris de Pumas UNAM peleando por el balon con un jugador de Atlas durante juego de la semana 10 del Torneo de Apertura 2005. MEXSPORT/DAVID LEAH
David Leah/MEXSPORT | 07 March 2001: Action photo of mexican Antonio De Nigris celebrating a goal scored againts Brazil during friendly game in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico drew 3-3./Foto de accion del mexicano Antonio de Nigris celebrando la anotacion de un gol en contra de Brasil durante juego amistoso en Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico empato 3-3. MEXSPORT/DAVID LEAH
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images | ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 01: KONFOEDERATIONS CUP 2001 Ulsan/Korea; REPUBLIK KOREA - MEXIKO 2:1; Antonio DE NIGRIS/Mexiko (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)
ARMANDO ARRAMBIDE/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 23 March 2002: Action file photo of Antonio De Nigris of Monterrey, during week 13 game of the 2002 summer tournament./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris del Monterrey, durante juego de la semana13 del torneo de verano 2002. MEXSPORT/ARMANDO ARRAMBIDE
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 21 Jan 2002: Antonio DeNigris #11 of Mexico watches the ball in their first round CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mexico defeated Guatemala 2-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Craig Prentis/Getty Images | 24 May 2001: Antonio De Nigris of Mexico on the ball during the International Friendly against England at Pride Park in Derby, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Craig Prentis /Allsport
Stanley Chou/Getty Images | 03 June 2001: Antonio De Nigris of Mexico attempts to lift the ball over Mickael Landreau of France while Mikael Silvestre looks on in a Group A match between France and Mexico during the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup at the Munsu World Cup Stadium, UlsanCity, Korea Republic. France won 4-0. DIGITAL IMAGE: X Mandatory Credit: Stanley Chou/ALLSPORT
Firo Foto/Getty Images | BARCELONA - JUNE 15: Antonio De Nigris of Villarreal celebrates scoring during the Primera Liga match between Espanyol and Villarreal on June 15, 2003 at the Ol?mpico de Montjuic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Espanyol won the match 2-1. (Photo by Firo Foto/Getty Images)
VICTOR STRAFFON/MEXSPORT | 07 March 2001: Action file photo of brazilian Ronaldinho (R) running with the ball under the pressure of mexican Antonio De Nigris (L) during friendly game in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico drew 3-3./Foto de accion del brasileno Ronaldinho (D) corriendo con el balon bajo la presion del mexicano Antonio De Nigris (I) durante juego amistoso en Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico empato 3-3. MEXSPORT/VICTOR STRAFFON
OMAR MARTINEZ/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | ENTRENAMIENTO APERTURA 2005 MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 06 September 2005: Action photo of Antonio De Nigris of Pumas UNAM during a training session./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris de Pumas UNAM durante una sesion de entrenamiento. MEXSPORT/OMAR MARTINEZ
DAVID LEAH/MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE | FUTBOL MEXICANO APERTURA 2005 MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE 28 September 2005: Action photo of Antonio De Nigris of Pumas UNAM fighting for the ball with player of Atlas during week 10 game of the Torneo de Apertura 2005./Foto de accion de Antonio De Nigris de Pumas UNAM peleando por el balon con un jugador de Atlas durante juego de la semana 10 del Torneo de Apertura 2005. MEXSPORT/DAVID LEAH