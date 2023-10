Red Bull lanza video motivacional a ‘Checo’ previo al Gran Premio de México

🗣️ | 🇲🇽 What’s one word to describe Checo?



Max: “In one word?”



Checo’s garage, media and his team: “Resilient, humble, determined, flamboyant, fighter.”



Max: “I’d just call him lovely.”



[@redbullracing YouTube]