#Ronaldo could be given 99 lashes for kissing an Iranian fan



In September, during a visit to Iran, Ronaldo met his fan Fatima, a disabled girl, hugged and kissed her, which is 'HARAM' as per Islamic #Sharia Law



If Ronaldo ever returns to Iran, he will be arrested, get 99 lashes pic.twitter.com/R6SbFwQg3W