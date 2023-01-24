Espectáculos

            “Pinocho”, entre los nominados de los premios Oscar 2023

            24 enero 2023
            Escrito por: Citlalli Sánchez
            Oscar 2023 nominados en vivo
            Reuters

            El anuncio de los nominados en la edición 95 de los premios Oscar 2023 se pudo seguirse en vivo, estuvo a cargo de los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams.

            Los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams son los encargados de anunciar, en vivo, a todos los nominados de los premios Oscar 2023, los cuales reconocen a lo mejor del cine.

            Para la edición 95 suena fuerte el nombre de Guillermo del Toro, quien ya suma varios galardones con “Pinocho”, su película más reciente.

            La presentación de los nominados se realiza en el teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la ciudad de California, y la lectura se puede seguir en vivo en todo el mundo.

            Mientras que la gala de los premios Oscar 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo, el presentador será Jimmy Kimmil del popular show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

            Mejor actriz de reparto

            • Angela Bassettt (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
            • Hong Chau (The Whale)
            • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
            • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
            • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            Diseño de vestuario

            • “Babylon”
            • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
            • “Elvis”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

            Mejor Sonido

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Avatar: The way of water”
            • “The Batman”
            • “Elvis”
            • “Top Gun: Maverick”

            Música original

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Babylon”
            • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “The Fabelmans”

            Mejor guión adaptado

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Glass Onion: A knives out mystery”
            • “Living”
            • “Top Gun: Maverick”
            • “Women talking”

            Mejor guión original

            • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “The Fabelmans”
            • “Tár”
            • “Triangle of sadness”

            Mejor película internacional

            • “All quiet on the western front” (Alemania)
            • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
            • “Close” (Bélgica)
            • “Eo” (Polonia)
            • “The quiet girl” (Irlanda)

            Mejor película animada

            • “Pinocho”
            • “Marcel the shell with shoes on”
            • “Puss in boots: The last wish”
            • “The sea beast”
            • “Turning red”

            Mejor fotografía

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Bardo”
            • “Elvis”
            • “Empire of light”
            • “Tár”

            Mejores efectos especiales

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Avatar: The way of water”
            • “The Batman”
            • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
            • “Top Gun: Maverick”

            Mejor actor

            • Austin Butler (Elvis)
            • Colin Farrell (The banshees of inisherin)
            • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
            • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
            • Bill Nighy (Living)

            Mejor actriz

            • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
            • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
            • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
            • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
            • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            Mejor director

            • Martin McDonagh (The banshees of inisherin)
            • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
            • Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
            • Todd Field (Tár)
            • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of sadness)

            Mejor película

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Avatar: The way of water”
            • “Elvis”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “The Fabelmans”
            • “Tár”
            • “Top Gun: The maverick”
            • “Triangle of sadness”
            • “Women talking”

            Otras categorías destacadas en los premios Oscar 2023

            Los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams también anunciaron a los nominados en otras categorías de los premios Oscar 2023, entre los cuales se encuentra el mexicano Alfonso Cuarón.

            Mejor cortometraje de acción

            Mejor corto animado

            Mejor actor de reparto

            Canción original

            Mejor documental

            Mejor corto documental

            Mejor maquillaje y peinado

            Mejor producción de diseño

            Edición o montaje

            ×