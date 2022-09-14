Mundo
          Azteca Noticias Mundo Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II

          Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II

          14 septiembre 2022
          Galerías
          Mundo
          Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca
          Compartir

          ver fotos
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            People watch at screens on the day the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, on September 14, 2022, where the coffin will Lie in State. BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend as the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Britain’s King Charles III leaves with Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State. OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Britain’s Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects at The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Peter Phillips and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin along Whitehall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Britain’s King Charles III arrives to attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State. OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Master of The Household at Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Anthony Johnstone-Burt is seen during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            A member of the public wipes her eye following the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Prime Minister Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer watch as the bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. PA Photo. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
          • Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II
            People watch the screen in Hyde Park on the day the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

          Hasta dos mil personas por hora pasan alrededor del féretro de la Reina Isabel II, la Familia Real y el pueblo británico honran a la Monarca en Londres.

          Hasta dos mil personas por hora pasan alrededor del féretro de la Reina Isabel II, la Familia Real y el pueblo británico honran a la Monarca en Londres.

          En una emotiva y solemme procesión, el Rey Carlos III y los príncipes Guillermo y Enrique y otros miembros de la Familia Real acompañaron el féretro de la Reina Isabel II en su traslado del Palacio de Buckingham a Westminster Hall, donde permanecerá 4 días en capilla ardiente.

          El Rey Carlos III caminó en silencio detrás del carruaje con otros miembros de la Familia Real de alto rango, incluidos sus hermanos Ana, Andrés y Eduardo.

          En la procesión de la Reina Isabel II participaron los príncipes Guillermo, de 40 años, ahora príncipe de Gales, y Enrique de 37 años, duque de Sussex.

          Catalina, esposa de Guillermo y ahora princesa de Gales, viajó en auto con la Reina Consorte, al igual que Meghan, esposa de Enrique.

          Multitudes hicieron valla a lo largo de la ruta para ver la procesión con que llevaba los restos de la Reina Isabel II.

          Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II

          ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca Noticias en Google News!

          Otras Noticias

          Reina Isabel II ataúd Dolientes kilométrica fila
          Kilométrica fila de dolientes para visitar ataúd de la Reina Isabel II
          Dolientes hacen kilométrica fila (casi 5 kilómetros) para visitar el ataúd de la Reina Isabel II que durante 4 días permanecerá en Westminster Hall de Londres.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Arturo Engels

          Publicado: 14 septiembre, 2022

          Cierres por el funeral de la Reina Isabel II afecta a miles de británicos
          Cierres por el Funeral de la Reina Isabel II afecta a miles
          Miles de británicos se verán afectados tras los cierres de negocios como bancos y supermercados por el funeral de la Reina Isabel II el próximo lunes.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 14 septiembre, 2022

          El final de la pandemia de Covid-19 está cerca: OMS
          La OMS informó que esta semana se reportó el número más bajo de muertes desde el 2020 por lo que ya ven cerca el final de la pandemia de Covid-19.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 14 septiembre, 2022

          Rey Carlos III y sus hijos acompañan al féretro de la reina Isabel II
          El rey Carlos III y sus hijos Guillermo y Enrique, acompañaron el féretro de la reina Isabel II, desde el Palacio de Buckingham hasta el Parlamento británico.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Arturo Engels

          Publicado: 14 septiembre, 2022

          Procesión del féretro de Reina Isabel II desde Buckingham a Westminster
          Esta mañana se realizó la procesión del féretro de la Reina Isabel II del Palacio de Buckingham a Westiminster; la familia real caminó detrás del ataúd en total solemnidad.
          Galerías
          Mundo

          Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 14 septiembre, 2022

          ¿A cuánto asciende el patrimonio del Rey Carlos III?
          El Rey Carlos III cuenta con un patrimonio millonario personal, además recibirá la herencia de la Reina Isabel II y no tendrá que pagar impuestos.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 13 septiembre, 2022

          Policía responde a llamada de tiroteo activo en escuela; era un engaño
          En Texas, la policía recibió una llamada informando que había un tiroteo activo en la escuela Heights. ¡Un engaño! Una farsa que preocupó a decenas de familias.
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 13 septiembre, 2022

          Mitos y realidades sobre los niños héroes del Castillo de Chapultepec
          Cada 13 de septiembre se conmemora a los niños héroes que dieron su vida por defender al país, pero ¿qué es verdad y qué es mito de esa historia?
          Notas
          Mundo

          Escrito por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca

          Publicado: 13 septiembre, 2022

          ×