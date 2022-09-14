Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II 14 septiembre 2022 Galerías Mundo Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca Compartir Tweet CopyLink Copiar enlace WhatsApp Facebook ver fotos Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II People watch at screens on the day the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, on September 14, 2022, where the coffin will Lie in State. BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend as the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Britain’s King Charles III leaves with Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State. OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Britain’s Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects at The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Peter Phillips and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin along Whitehall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Britain’s King Charles III arrives to attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State. OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Master of The Household at Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Anthony Johnstone-Burt is seen during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II A member of the public wipes her eye following the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II Prime Minister Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer watch as the bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. PA Photo. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS Familia Real y pueblo británico honran a la Reina Isabel II People watch the screen in Hyde Park on the day the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers Hasta dos mil personas por hora pasan alrededor del féretro de la Reina Isabel II, la Familia Real y el pueblo británico honran a la Monarca en Londres. Hasta dos mil personas por hora pasan alrededor del féretro de la Reina Isabel II, la Familia Real y el pueblo británico honran a la Monarca en Londres. En una emotiva y solemme procesión, el Rey Carlos III y los príncipes Guillermo y Enrique y otros miembros de la Familia Real acompañaron el féretro de la Reina Isabel II en su traslado del Palacio de Buckingham a Westminster Hall, donde permanecerá 4 días en capilla ardiente. El Rey Carlos III caminó en silencio detrás del carruaje con otros miembros de la Familia Real de alto rango, incluidos sus hermanos Ana, Andrés y Eduardo.En la procesión de la Reina Isabel II participaron los príncipes Guillermo, de 40 años, ahora príncipe de Gales, y Enrique de 37 años, duque de Sussex. Catalina, esposa de Guillermo y ahora princesa de Gales, viajó en auto con la Reina Consorte, al igual que Meghan, esposa de Enrique.Multitudes hicieron valla a lo largo de la ruta para ver la procesión con que llevaba los restos de la Reina Isabel II.