Galería: las mejores imágenes de Gales vs Inglaterra

El Estadio Ahmed bin Ali Stadium recibió el último partido de la fase de grupos por parte de las selecciones de Inglaterra y Gales en el Campeonato Mundial de Qatar 2022.

La jornada 3 definió a los clasificados a octavos de final del certamen, por parte del grupo B, donde los ingleses consiguieron la victoria 3-0, con goles del delantero del Manchester United, Marcus Rashford al minuto 51 y al 67' y un tanto de Phil Foden al 53’.

Con este resultado Inglaterra terminó como líder de grupo, con 7 puntos, clasificando a octavos de final. Mientras que los Estados Unidos, tras su victoria ante Irán también aseguró su clasificación a la siguiente fase del certamen.

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Este enfrentamiento es el primer partido que disputaron las Selecciones de Gales e Inglesa en una Copa del Mundo.

Por su parte los clasificados del sector donde participó el equipo local , el Grupo A ya definió a sus dos selecciones clasificadas: en primer lugar los Países Bajos con siete puntos, y el combinado africano de Senegal en segunda posición con 6 puntos.

¿Cómo quedaron definidos los enfrentamientos de octavos de final?

La segunda fase del campeonato tiene programado los próximos enfrentamientos entre las cuatro mejores selecciones del Grupo A y B.

Países Bajos vs Estados Unidos | Sábado 3 de diciembre, 9:00 AM

Inglaterra vs Senegal | Domingo 4 de diciembre, 1:00 PM