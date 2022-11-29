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Galería: las mejores imágenes de Gales vs Inglaterra
Estas son las postales más memorables del compromiso entre Gales e Inglaterra en el cierre de sus participaciones en la fase de grupos de Qatar 2022
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view as the players line up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view as the players line up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford walk onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Aaron Ramsey in action with England’s Jordan Henderson REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale shakes hands with England’s Kyle Walker before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Kieffer Moore in action with England’s Kyle Walker REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden in action with Wales’ Ben Davies REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Kieffer Moore in action with England’s Kyle Walker REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s John Stones and Jordan Pickford at half time REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Danny Ward in action REUTERS/Carl Recine
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Aaron Ramsey looks dejected after England’s Phil Foden scores their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice REUTERS/Paul Childs
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with Declan Rice and John Stones REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
El Estadio Ahmed bin Ali Stadium recibió el último partido de la fase de grupos por parte de las selecciones de Inglaterra y Gales en el Campeonato Mundial de Qatar 2022.
La jornada 3 definió a los clasificados a octavos de final del certamen, por parte del grupo B, donde los ingleses consiguieron la victoria 3-0, con goles del delantero del Manchester United, Marcus Rashford al minuto 51 y al 67' y un tanto de Phil Foden al 53’.
Con este resultado Inglaterra terminó como líder de grupo, con 7 puntos, clasificando a octavos de final. Mientras que los Estados Unidos, tras su victoria ante Irán también aseguró su clasificación a la siguiente fase del certamen.
Te puede interesar: Las posiciones y resultados del Grupo A del Mundial de Qatar 2022
Este enfrentamiento es el primer partido que disputaron las Selecciones de Gales e Inglesa en una Copa del Mundo.
Por su parte los clasificados del sector donde participó el equipo local , el Grupo A ya definió a sus dos selecciones clasificadas: en primer lugar los Países Bajos con siete puntos, y el combinado africano de Senegal en segunda posición con 6 puntos.
¿Cómo quedaron definidos los enfrentamientos de octavos de final?
La segunda fase del campeonato tiene programado los próximos enfrentamientos entre las cuatro mejores selecciones del Grupo A y B.
Países Bajos vs Estados Unidos | Sábado 3 de diciembre, 9:00 AM
Inglaterra vs Senegal | Domingo 4 de diciembre, 1:00 PM
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view as the players line up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view as the players line up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford walk onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Aaron Ramsey in action with England’s Jordan Henderson REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Gareth Bale shakes hands with England’s Kyle Walker before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Kieffer Moore in action with England’s Kyle Walker REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden in action with Wales’ Ben Davies REUTERS/Lee Smith
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Kieffer Moore in action with England’s Kyle Walker REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s John Stones and Jordan Pickford at half time REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Danny Ward in action REUTERS/Carl Recine
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
CARL RECINE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales’ Aaron Ramsey looks dejected after England’s Phil Foden scores their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice REUTERS/Paul Childs
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with Declan Rice and John Stones REUTERS/Hannah Mckay