GALERÍA: Las mejores postales de Costa Rica vs Alemania

El Grupo E dio por terminada la primera fase de la fiesta más grande del futbol con el compromiso ante Costa Rica vs Alemania en la cancha del Estadio Al Bayt. Pese al gran arranque de los representantes de Concacaf, Alemania terminó por doblegar el arco de Keylor Navas.

Con este resultado ambas Selecciones se despidieron del sueño mundialista, siendo Japón y España los equipos que clasificaron a los octavos de final, los nipones como líderes del Grupo E, con seis puntos, mientras que los europeos con cuatro puntos dejaron fuera a Alemania por diferencia de goles.

Participación de Costa Rica y Alemania en Qatar 2022

Costa Rica debutó en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022 con la que para muchos, fue el juego más vergonzoso de los ticos, tras caer ante España por el marcador final de 7-0. En la segunda jornada del certamen los centroamericanos sumaron sus únicos tres puntos del campeonato, tras vencer 1-0 a Japón.

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La Selección de Alemania arrancó su participación en el torneo con una dolorosa derrota ante Japón por la mínima diferencia, en su segundo partido el combinado teutón empató ante España 1-1.