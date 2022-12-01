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GALERÍA: Las mejores postales de Costa Rica vs Alemania
Ambos combinado se despidieron de la Copa del Mundo, pese a la victoria de los teutones sobre los costarricenses 4-2 en el último juego de fase de grupos
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 General view as flags are displayed on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda remonstrates with referee Stephanie Frappart REUTERS/Matthew Childs
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry in action with Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring their first goal with Joel Campbell and Johan Venegas REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas in action REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their first goal with Thomas Muller REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Joshua Kimmich and Mario Gotze react REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Referee Stephanie Frappart consults VAR after Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Jamal Musiala reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Kai Havertz scores their third goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
El Grupo E dio por terminada la primera fase de la fiesta más grande del futbol con el compromiso ante Costa Rica vs Alemania en la cancha del Estadio Al Bayt. Pese al gran arranque de los representantes de Concacaf, Alemania terminó por doblegar el arco de Keylor Navas.
Con este resultado ambas Selecciones se despidieron del sueño mundialista, siendo Japón y España los equipos que clasificaron a los octavos de final, los nipones como líderes del Grupo E, con seis puntos, mientras que los europeos con cuatro puntos dejaron fuera a Alemania por diferencia de goles.
Participación de Costa Rica y Alemania en Qatar 2022
Costa Rica debutó en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022 con la que para muchos, fue el juego más vergonzoso de los ticos, tras caer ante España por el marcador final de 7-0. En la segunda jornada del certamen los centroamericanos sumaron sus únicos tres puntos del campeonato, tras vencer 1-0 a Japón.
Te puede interesar: Los cruces definidos de Octavos de Final del Mundial de Qatar 2022
La Selección de Alemania arrancó su participación en el torneo con una dolorosa derrota ante Japón por la mínima diferencia, en su segundo partido el combinado teutón empató ante España 1-1.
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 General view as flags are displayed on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda remonstrates with referee Stephanie Frappart REUTERS/Matthew Childs
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry in action with Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring their first goal with Joel Campbell and Johan Venegas REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas in action REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their first goal with Thomas Muller REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Joshua Kimmich and Mario Gotze react REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Costa Rica’s Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Referee Stephanie Frappart consults VAR after Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Jamal Musiala reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany’s Kai Havertz scores their third goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs