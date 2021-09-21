Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, cobertura en vivo | NFL Semana 2
PRIMER CUARTO | ¡Responde Aaron Jones con la anotación! Green Bay empata el partido.
Announcers called it. @Showtyme_33 gets the corner! @Packers— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
PRIMER CUARTO | ¡TOUCHDOWWWWN DE LOS LIONS! Increíble inicio de partido de Jared Goff.
What a start!— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
It's @JaredGoff16 and @QoDeep_87 AGAIN. @Lions up early!
PRIMER CUARTO | ¡Impresionante pase de Jared Goff a profundidad! Los Lions se colocan en una buena posición en el campo.
Down the sideline!@JaredGoff16 hangs in to deliver a beauty to @QoDeep_87. @Lions— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
7.15 | ¡ARRANCA EL PARTIDO EN GREEN BAY!
Prime Time Rodgers.— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
Bienvenidos a la cobertura en vivo del partido Green Bay Packers, que reciben en Lambeau Fields a los Detroit Lions. Sigan todas las acciones del encuentro en este mismo sitio, a partir de las 7:15 PM.