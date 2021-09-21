En Vivo
NFL: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
20 septiembre 2021 19:09hrs
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, cobertura en vivo | NFL Semana 2

Duelo del Norte de la Nacional en Green Bay, en donde los Leones de Detroit intentarán dar la sorpresa ante unos Empacadores heridos.

PRIMER CUARTO | ¡Responde Aaron Jones con la anotación! Green Bay empata el partido.

PRIMER CUARTO | ¡TOUCHDOWWWWN DE LOS LIONS! Increíble inicio de partido de Jared Goff.

PRIMER CUARTO | ¡Impresionante pase de Jared Goff a profundidad! Los Lions se colocan en una buena posición en el campo.

7.15 | ¡ARRANCA EL PARTIDO EN GREEN BAY!

Bienvenidos a la cobertura en vivo del partido Green Bay Packers, que reciben en Lambeau Fields a los Detroit Lions. Sigan todas las acciones del encuentro en este mismo sitio, a partir de las 7:15 PM.

