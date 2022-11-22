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Asi se viven los momentos previos al debut de México en Qatar 2022
Las mejores postales antes del primer partido de la Selección Nacional de México en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022 ante la Selección de Polonia
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Mexico players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Mexico players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Poland players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view as Poland players warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Poland’s Robert Lewandowski during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
El debut para la Selección Nacional de México en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022 llegó, la escuadra que dirige el director técnico argentino, Gerardo “Tata” Martino y que tiene a Andrés Guardado como su capitán, abre su participación frente al conjunto de Polonia que tiene en la figura de Robert Lewandowski a su máxima estrella y capitán.
La Selección Azteca busca una victoria que les permita colocarse como los primeros de su grupo tras la derrota de la Selección de Argentina, que lidera Lionel Messi.
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De obtener una victoria por diferencia de dos o más goles, la Selección Mexicana se colocaría como líder de su sector.
El portero Guillermo Ochoa arranca como titular en lo que será su tercera Copa del Mundo como primer guardameta.
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Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 A Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Mexico players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Mexico players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view of Poland players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 General view as Poland players warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Poland’s Robert Lewandowski during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini