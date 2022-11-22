Asi se viven los momentos previos al debut de México en Qatar 2022

El debut para la Selección Nacional de México en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022 llegó, la escuadra que dirige el director técnico argentino, Gerardo “Tata” Martino y que tiene a Andrés Guardado como su capitán, abre su participación frente al conjunto de Polonia que tiene en la figura de Robert Lewandowski a su máxima estrella y capitán.

La Selección Azteca busca una victoria que les permita colocarse como los primeros de su grupo tras la derrota de la Selección de Argentina, que lidera Lionel Messi.

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De obtener una victoria por diferencia de dos o más goles, la Selección Mexicana se colocaría como líder de su sector.

El portero Guillermo Ochoa arranca como titular en lo que será su tercera Copa del Mundo como primer guardameta.

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