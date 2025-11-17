Conoce a todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2025
La gala más importante de los videojuegos revela a sus contendientes, conoce la lista de todo los nominados a The Game Awards 2025
The Game Awards 2025 ya tiene lista oficial de nominados y la industria entera está lista para celebrar lo mejor del año. Entre sorpresas, regresos y propuestas innovadoras, los premios destacan a los títulos, estudios y creadores que marcaron tendencia en 2025. Desde GOTY hasta categorías técnicas, la competencia luce más reñida que nunca y promete una ceremonia inolvidable.
La expectativa crece rumbo al evento, donde se definirán los juegos que realmente dejaron huella. Esta edición podría cambiar el rumbo del gaming moderno. ¿Ya tienes a tus favoritos?
Lsita completa de los nominados a The Game Awards 2025
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Equipo Cherry)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Equipo Cherry)
LA MEJOR BANDA SONORA Y MÚSICA, MEJORADA POR SPOTIFY
- Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb, Hades II
- Lorien Testard, Claro oscuro: Expedición 33
- Toma Otowa, el fantasma de Yōtei
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: En la playa
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MEJOR RENDIMIENTO
- Ben Starr, Claro oscuro: Expedición 33
- Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedición 33
- Erika Ishii, el fantasma de Yōtei
- Jennifer English, Claro oscuro: Expedición 33
- Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker, Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- Atomfall (Rebellion)
- Doom: La Edad Oscura (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canadá/EA Rumanía/EA)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
JUEGOS PARA EL IMPACTO
- Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)
MEJOR EN CURSO
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
EL MEJOR APOYO DE LA COMUNIDAD
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
EL MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
- Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital) Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Equipo Cherry)
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DEBUT
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
- Megabonk (Vedinad)
EL MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVIL
- Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
- Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
- Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
MEJOR VR/AR
- Alien: Incursión rebelde (Supervivientes)
- Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
- Pueblo fantasma (Fireproof Games)
- Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
- El paseo de medianoche (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)
MEJOR ACCIÓN
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Doom: La Edad Oscura (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
- Shinobi: El arte de la venganza (Lizardcube/Sega)
MEJOR ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- Death Stranding 2: En la playa (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- El fantasma de Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Equipo Cherry)
- Ficción dividida (Hazelight Studios/EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
- Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Clair Obscur: Expedición 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
MEJOR LUCHA
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
- Fatal Fury: Ciudad de los Lobos (SNK Corporation)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
LA MEJOR FAMILIA
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- ¡Fiesta LEGO! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
- LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
MEJOR SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIA
- Los Alters (11 Bit Studios)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - Las Crónicas de Ivalice (Square Enix)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Desarrollos Fronterizos)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
- Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
- Museo Two Point (Two Point Studios/Sega)
MEJORES DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canadá/EA Rumanía/EA)
- F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Revancha (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring Nightreign (De Software/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
- Split Fiction(Hazelight/EA)
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN
- Una película de Minecraft (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
- Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
- The Last of Us: Temporada 2 (Producciones de HBO/PlayStation)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
- Hasta el amanecer (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
EL PARTIDO MÁS ESPERADO
- 007 Primera Luz (IO Interactive)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Wolverine de Marvel (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
EL MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Liga de Leyendas (Riot)
- Leyendas móviles: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot)
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
- Brawk- Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
- f0rsakeN- Jason Susanto (Valorant)
- Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
- MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Vitalidad del equipo - Counter-Strike 2