FOTOS: Así luce el Estadio CDMX a 100 días de la inauguración de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026
A 100 días del partido inaugural entre la Selección Mexicana y Sudáfrica, así luce el Estadio CDMX tras los trabajos de remodelación para la justa del verano
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Passers-by pass between the works to go to public transport. In this shot, the Banorte Stadium is visible in the background, in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 1, 2026 ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by Franco Uriel Perez Ramirez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Workers install the new letters for the principal entrance of the Banorte Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 1, 2026 ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by Franco Uriel Perez Ramirez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | An aerial view shows the Stadio Banorte and its new roof finishes , in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 1, 2026 ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by Franco Uriel Perez Ramirez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: An aerial view shows the new hybrid pitch and newly installed seats at Azteca Stadium, recently renamed Banorte Stadium, during renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 13, 2026. Renovation works continue inside and around the stadium, which will host the opening match of the tournament, marking the third time the venue will stage a World Cup opener, less than four months before it kicks off with Mexico facing South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: An aerial view shows the new hybrid pitch and newly installed seats at Azteca Stadium, recently renamed Banorte Stadium, during renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 13, 2026. Renovation works continue inside and around the stadium, which will host the opening match of the tournament, marking the third time the venue will stage a World Cup opener, less than four months before it kicks off with Mexico facing South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: An aerial view shows the new hybrid pitch and newly installed seats at Azteca Stadium, recently renamed Banorte Stadium, during renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 13, 2026. Renovation works continue inside and around the stadium, which will host the opening match of the tournament, marking the third time the venue will stage a World Cup opener, less than four months before it kicks off with Mexico facing South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: An aerial view shows the new hybrid pitch and newly installed seats at Azteca Stadium, recently renamed Banorte Stadium, during renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 13, 2026. Renovation works continue inside and around the stadium, which will host the opening match of the tournament, marking the third time the venue will stage a World Cup opener, less than four months before it kicks off with Mexico facing South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | An aerial view of Banorte Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 1, 2026 ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by Franco Uriel Perez Ramirez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
La cuenta regresiva rumbo a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 sigue su marcha. Este martes 3 de marzo, estamos a 100 días del partido inaugural en la cancha del Estadio Ciudad de México.
El próximo 11 de junio, la Selección Mexicana recibe a Sudáfrica para poner en marca el certamen del verano en el que TV Azteca Deportes te llevará la mejor cobertura del evento.
Con trabajos de remodelación para ser sede de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA por tercera ocasión, el Estadio CDMX sigue ajustando detalles entrando en la recta final rumbo a la fiesta del futbol.
Cambiando las tribunas, césped y túneles de acceso de los jugadores, el Estadio Ciudad de México trabaja la parte exterior del inmueble para dejar todo listo el 28 de marzo, fecha en la que México se va a enfrentar a Portugal en un partido amistoso en lo que significará la reapertura del inmueble tras los trabajos realizados.
Partidos en el Estadio CDMX durante la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026
- 11 de junio:
México vs. Sudáfrica - 13:00 horas, tiempo del Centro de México.
- 17 de junio:
Colombia vs. Uzbekistán - 20:00 horas, tiempo del Centro de México.
- 24 de junio:
México vs. Ganador del Repechaje D de UEFA - 19:00 horas, tiempo del Centro de México.
