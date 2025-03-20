Lo más visto del Mundial México 2026
Estrellas del Mundial
Gilberto Mora
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lamine Yamal
Kylian Mbappé
Luka Modric
Vinicius Junior
Jamal Musiala
Harry Kane
Virgil Van Dijk
Kevin De Bruyne
Federico Valverde
Christian Pulisic
Antoine Semenyo
Alphonso Davies
Achraf Hakimi
Erling Haaland
James Rodríguez
Yan Diomande
Granit Xhaka
Salem Al Dawsari
Heung Min Son
Lyle Foster
Mohamed Salah
Konrad Laimer
Hannibal Mejbri
Moisés Caicedo
Miguel Almirón
Takefusa Kubo
Adalberto Carrasquilla
Scott McTominay
Mohamed Amoura
Ahmed Ersan
Mehdi Taremi
Akram Afif
Matthew Ryan
Jean-Ricner Belllegarde
Khurshid Giyosov
Tahith Chong
Wagner Pina
Sadio Mané
Joe Bell
Arda Guler
Edin Džeko
Alexander Isak
Patrik Schick
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Ali Al-Hamadi
LOS PROTAGONISTAS EXTRA
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¡Semifinales definidas! Cruz Azul, Chivas, Pachuca y Pumas van por el título del Clausura 2026
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Don Joaquín emociona a redes tras cumplir su sueño de apoyar a Pumas en el estadio
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Keylor Navas quiere regalarle el triunfo ante América a las mamás de Pumas
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¿Le alcanzará a Chivas para remontar a Tigres en la Liguilla?
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Tatuador de Gignac revela cómo convenció al francés de tatuarse y explica su celebración
Mundial 2026
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LAS SEDES DEL MUNDIAL
LO MEJOR DEL MUNDIAL
RESÚMENES SELECCIÓN MEXICANA
México vs Bélgica; RESUMEN EXTENDIDO del Amistoso Internacional TV Azteca Deportes
México 1-1 Bélgica; Resumen y Goles del Amistoso Internacional TV Azteca Deportes
Resumen y Goles | México vs Portugal | Amistoso internacional | Reinauguración Estadio Banorte
México vs Portugal | RESUMEN EXTENDIDO | Amistoso Internacional | Marzo 2026 | TV Azteca Deportes
Resumen y Goles | México vs Islandia | Amistoso internacional | Febrero 2026 | TV Azteca Deportes
México vs Islandia | RESUMEN EXTENDIDO | Amistoso Internacional | Febrero 2026 | TV Azteca Deportes
RESUMEN: Bolivia 0 - 1 México | Amistoso Internacional
RESUMEN: Panamá 0 - 1 México | Amistoso Internacional | Enero 2026
Resumen México vs Paraguay | Amistoso Internacional | Fecha FIFA | 18 Noviembre
Resumen México vs Uruguay | Amistoso Internacional | Fecha FIFA | 15 Noviembre