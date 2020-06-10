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¡Bayern Munich se metió a la final de la Pokal 2019-20!
No te pierdas las mejores imágenes de este partido frente al Eintracht Frankfurt.
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Players from both sides clash during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Thomas Mueller of Muenchen reacts after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Head coach Hansi Flick of Muenchen reacts after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Sarpreet Singh of Muenchen wears his face mask after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Joshua Kimmich of Muenchen and Lucas Torro of Frankfurt bump fists after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides second goal during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Municg scores his sides second goal during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/REUTERS | Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - June 10, 2020 General view of the shirt of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman with a message of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski #9 of Muenchen celebrates his team’s second goal with teammates during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Players from both sides clash during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Thomas Mueller of Muenchen reacts after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Head coach Hansi Flick of Muenchen reacts after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Sarpreet Singh of Muenchen wears his face mask after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Joshua Kimmich of Muenchen and Lucas Torro of Frankfurt bump fists after the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides second goal during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty I | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Municg scores his sides second goal during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/REUTERS | Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - June 10, 2020 General view of the shirt of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman with a message of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Robert Lewandowski #9 of Muenchen celebrates his team’s second goal with teammates during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)