¡Bayern Munich se metió a la final de la Pokal 2019-20!

Pool/REUTERS | Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - June 10, 2020 General view of the shirt of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman with a message of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video