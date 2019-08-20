América 2 (3) - (5) 2 Tigres UANL

David Leah/MEXSPORT | during the game América (MEX) vs Tigres UANL (MEX) SF, corresponding to the Semifinals of Leagues Cup 2019, at BBVA COMPASS Stadium, Houston, TX, on August 20, 2019. <br><br> durante el partido América (MEX) vs Tigres UANL (MEX) SF, Correspondiente a Semifinales de Leagues Cup 2019, en el BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX, el 20 de Agosto de 2019.