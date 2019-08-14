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Galería | ¡Liverpool Campeón de la Supercopa de la UEFA!
No te pierdas las mejores imágenes de este partido entre Liverpool y Chelsea.
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images
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Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Mohamed Salah of FC Liverpool and Emerson Palmieri of FC Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: N Golo Kante of FC Chelsea and Sadio Mane of FC Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool misses a chance during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Liverpool fc | Liverpool
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images
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Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Mohamed Salah of FC Liverpool and Emerson Palmieri of FC Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: N Golo Kante of FC Chelsea and Sadio Mane of FC Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool misses a chance during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Liverpool fc | Liverpool