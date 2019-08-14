  • Cerrar Sesión
logo deportes horizontal
QUIERO VER
Fútbol

Autenticando...

Galería | ¡Liverpool Campeón de la Supercopa de la UEFA!

No te pierdas las mejores imágenes de este partido entre Liverpool y Chelsea.

Por: Azteca Deportes

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup



|

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Mohamed Salah of FC Liverpool and Emerson Palmieri of FC Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: N Golo Kante of FC Chelsea and Sadio Mane of FC Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool misses a chance during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool

Liverpool fc | Liverpool

/
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup



|

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool FC | Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Super Cup Final fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Mohamed Salah of FC Liverpool and Emerson Palmieri of FC Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: N Golo Kante of FC Chelsea and Sadio Mane of FC Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images | ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool misses a chance during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool

Liverpool fc | Liverpool

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool