¡La goleada del Bayern Munich frente al Köln en imágenes!

Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso and Robert Lewandowski during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)