Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡La goleada del Bayern Munich frente al Köln en imágenes!
Lewandowski se lució con un doblete.
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso and Robert Lewandowski during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich and Marco Hoeger of 1.FC Koeln compete for the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Michael Cuisance after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Niklas Suele after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Players of Bayern Munich celebrate with their fans after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Achim Beierlorzer, Head Coach of 1. FC Koln looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Kingsley Ehizibue of 1. FC Koeln is shown the red card by the referee during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso and Robert Lewandowski during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich and Marco Hoeger of 1.FC Koeln compete for the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Michael Cuisance after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Ivan Perisic of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Niklas Suele after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Players of Bayern Munich celebrate with their fans after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Achim Beierlorzer, Head Coach of 1. FC Koln looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images | MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Kingsley Ehizibue of 1. FC Koeln is shown the red card by the referee during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Koeln at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)