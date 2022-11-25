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Galería: Asi se vivió el empate entre Inglaterra y Estados Unidos | Qatar 2022
En la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos, Inglaterra y Estados Unidos no se hicieron daño en el cierre del sector B desde la cancha del Estadio Al Bayt
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane in action with Weston McKennie of the U.S. REUTERS/Molly Darlington TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Mason Mount reacts REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Jordan Pickford in action REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the match REUTERS/John Sibley
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Haji Wright of the U.S. in action with England’s Declan Rice REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane reacts after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter with Christian Pulisic after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Declan Rice in action with Yunus Musah of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Jordan Henderson in action with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah of the U.S. REUTERS/John Sibley
En el cierre del inicio de la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos, las selecciones nacionales de Inglaterra y Estados Unidos, firmaron un empate sin anotaciones sobre la cancha del Estadio Al Bayt en lo que significó el cierre de actividades en el sector B durante esta jornada.
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Con este resultado, los ingleses llegan a cuatro puntos y se mantienen como lideres del Grupo B y enfrentarán al representativo de Gales en la última jornada de la primera ronda por la clasificación a los octavos de final.
Por su parte, los estadounidenses suman apenas su segunda unidad y se jugarán el pase a la siguiente instancia ante el combinado de Irán, al haber conseguido los asiáticos tres puntos tras derrotar dramáticamente a los galeses.
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Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane in action with Weston McKennie of the U.S. REUTERS/Molly Darlington TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Mason Mount reacts REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Jordan Pickford in action REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the match REUTERS/John Sibley
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Haji Wright of the U.S. in action with England’s Declan Rice REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane reacts after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter with Christian Pulisic after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Harry Kane in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Declan Rice in action with Yunus Musah of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters | Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England’s Jordan Henderson in action with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah of the U.S. REUTERS/John Sibley