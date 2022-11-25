Galería: Asi se vivió el empate entre Inglaterra y Estados Unidos | Qatar 2022

En el cierre del inicio de la segunda jornada de la fase de grupos, las selecciones nacionales de Inglaterra y Estados Unidos, firmaron un empate sin anotaciones sobre la cancha del Estadio Al Bayt en lo que significó el cierre de actividades en el sector B durante esta jornada.

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¿Qué sigue para Inglaterra y Estados Unidos?

Con este resultado, los ingleses llegan a cuatro puntos y se mantienen como lideres del Grupo B y enfrentarán al representativo de Gales en la última jornada de la primera ronda por la clasificación a los octavos de final.

Por su parte, los estadounidenses suman apenas su segunda unidad y se jugarán el pase a la siguiente instancia ante el combinado de Irán, al haber conseguido los asiáticos tres puntos tras derrotar dramáticamente a los galeses.

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